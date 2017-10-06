'Reboot and Select Proper Boot Device' Error Fix Released (Windows7/8/10) By PCFixes.com

A new tutorial has been released by PCFixes.com - to help resolve the 'Reboot and Select Proper Boot Device' error. This error shows because either your hard drive is faulty/not connected, or your operating system is not recognized.

Reboot And Select Proper Boot Device Error

-- The '' error shows on all types of system (it's OS-agnostic)and basically means that the BIOS of your system is either unable to recognize your system's hard drive, or the operating system installed on it.In both instances, the error means that your system was unable to "boot" (load the OS) because it was unable to locate adequate boot configuration options, either due to the hard drive being unreadable/not present, or your OS not having the correct boot protocols.The error typically shows on awhen you turn on your PC.The good news is that the majority of the instances of this error are caused by your system just having faulty OS boot sectors on the hard drive (which can be solved with a Windows 'startup repair' amongst other things). For the small minority that have hard drive problems, the solution will either be to ensure the drive is correctly connected to your system or to purchase an upgrade.The new tutorial that's been released explains exactly what to do to initially identify, and then resolve, any of the potential issues that may be present as a cause of the problem...The biggest cause of the problem is that - for some reason - your operating system's "boot sector" files have been either erased or damaged. This is often caused by your computer being turned off incorrectly, or having some issue when updating.The list ofwcj causes of the problem include:- HDD/SSD is faulty- HDD/SSD is not connected (power or cable problem)- HDD/SSD has died- OS did not update correctly- OS has problems with its boot sectors- OS unable to identify boot sectors on hard driveAs you can see, there are a lot ofcauses. The core with this error is to first ensure you understand where the error is coming from, and then work to resolve it.There are two steps to solve this error.Firstly, you need to ensure that you don't have any potential problems with the hard drive. This can only be done by ensuring the device is correctly connected to the motherboard (even with laptops) and that your system's "BIOS" has it correctly registered.Secondly, if the hard drive exists and is readable, you need to be able to resolve any of the potential problems that may be preventing the OS from loading. These include everything from damaged boot sectors on the hard drive, to the OS' boot loader being unable to load. To resolve this, you'll typically need to use the "repair" facility most operating systems provide - which will basically replace any of the damaged boot sectors/files on the system.You can see the full tutorial on how to resolve the error here: