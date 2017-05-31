AURES launches SWING, the first multi-configured tablet PC to take full POS function to the customer

AURES Technologies' 'innovation by design' strategy has been rewarded with an international Red Dot Award

AURES SWING multi-configured Tablet PC

End

-- Global manufacturer AURES Technologies has launched a mould-breaking, multi-use, multi-feature POS Tablet. The new machine, equipped with all the functions demanded of a full POS terminal, has been developed to meet the needs of omni-channel, mobile, point-of-sale and point-of-service environments worldwide.The fruits of many man-years of design and development were revealed at last month's Retail Business Technology Expo (RBTE) as AURES Technologies launched the eagerly-awaited SWING, an innovative POS tablet device.The UK launch came hot on the heels of a launch to the French market, where the new SWING tablet concept immediately secured an international design prize, a Red Dot Award. (Sister product, the AURES SANGO terminal, also gained Red Dot recognition in 2013.)Explains Richard Heitmann, AURES' Head of UK Sales: "In designing SWING, we set out to create something different. SWING is much more than a tablet; it's a full-function till that is exceptionally versatile and can be used as both a mobile and a fixed POS device. SWING is available in 6 product configurations to meet the widest spectrum of needs, environments and sectors."Regardless of whether retail or food service staff are engaged in customer interaction, online product look-up, queue-busting, placing orders, transacting payments or accessing loyalty programmes, SWING goes with them.SWING is the only available tablet PC that provides direct, permanent connection to all EPoS peripherals and smartphones, even when in mobile use.Other SWING innovations include:· Permanent Wireless, hands-free, contactless connectivity to internet-enabled multiple POS devices;· Battery hot-swap (carries on working even during battery changes);· Electronic anti-theft (security codes needed to remove tablet from its base);· Optional built-in magnetic card readers for customer ID and loyalty programmes;· Built-in video cameras for checkout surveillance and customer loyalty;· SWING copies with dust and liquids, not to mention knocks and bumps and being dropped from heights of up to 1.2m, making it rugged enough for tough environments.SWING is supplied with its exclusive AURES POGO system, a magnetic attachment and connection module with motorised security latches for easy positioning on the various mounts.Mounting options are:SWING rests on its charging cradle, which offers several input/output ports. It forms an ultra-compact point-of-sale terminal, permanently connected to other POS equipment, terminals, multiple touchscreens, interactive kiosks and smartphones;SWING props up against its built-in flexible arm, turning it into a compact desk unit that fits into any space;SWING is wall-mounted and can be used for checkout operations, to display products and prices, and for POS digital signage;SWING can be positioned on its dedicated mini-pole;: for easy, ergonomic use, AURES has designed a slightly convex tablet with an off-centre elastic strap to distribute weight evenly between upper arm and forearm. SWING's shell is ultra-soft to the touch for comfortable use;when wall- or pole-mounted, SWING can be connected to the Light Box, an independent module placed under the sales counter for additional connectivity with other devices.Concludes Richard Heitmann: "With SWING, we've overcome the limitations of both tablets and fixed-point PCs. Customer interaction can be transformed with a SWING on your arm, then the moment it's returned to its cradle, data and processes are immediately synchronised within the POS network infrastructure."Founded in 1989 and listed on Euronext since 1999, the AURES Group manufactures EPoS systems and related peripherals. This PC-based hardware and open-system equipment provides management functions to all points-of-sale and points-of-service, including specialist food and non-food stores, retail outlets, superstores and catering and hospitality.With corporate sales of €76.2 million for 2016, AURES has global presence, with its head office in France, subsidiaries in the UK, Germany, Australia and the USA - and a network of distributors and resellers in 50+ countries.In 2016, the Group received the BFM Award of the Export Performance of the year.