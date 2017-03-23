Costa Systems and AURES serve up speedy and reliable service to Brambles Café Group (Ireland)

The contemporary Yuno is Brambles new EPoS hardware of choice - 40 terminals in 24 cafés will run the cloud-based Costa POS Xpert solution

-- Brambles Café Group, a family-run Irish catering business with a reputation for quality artisan food, has publicised the rollout of new point-of-sale hardware in its 24 outlets.Established in 1998, Brambles operates cafes and restaurants in high-profile venues across the Republic of Ireland. Government sites such as the Office of Public Works, high-end shopping centres, private hospitals, museums, historic houses and botanic gardens all play host to Brambles catering operations. Brambles own-fascia restaurant can be found in the south-Dublin village of Terenure. Home and event catering services extend the reach of this well-regarded business.When it comes to technology, Brambles works with Co. Meath-based Costa Systems. Owner Cornie McGinley explains that Brambles was running an old, basic EPoS system and was looking for more functional software and better technical support including database maintenance. "Running 24 sites is quite a challenge and Brambles' owners wanted all of them connected via a cloud-based system. The software solution we have installed can be accessed locally and via the cloud from anywhere at any time."With the rollout programme complete, a total of 40 contemporary Yuno touchscreen terminals from AURES Technologies have been have installed across the Brambles' estate. AURES ODP 333 Thermal Printers are now up and running also, to complement the Yunos.Continues Cornie McGinley: "We recommended the AURES Yuno to Brambles as we know this terminal delivers excellent performance and is extremely reliable. It's AURES' latest machine and has the most up-to-date components. There must be 1,000 Yunos installed across the Republic now and we're very experienced with it."Given the stylish décor of the Brambles cafes it was important, too, to deploy a good-looking machine. "The Yunos certainly look very well in their new environment. They're very slim, almost tablet-like, and have a small footprint. The lack of moving parts adds to their robustness."Costa Systems supply Brambles not only with EPoS hardware but also with a full software solution for front-of-house and back-office operations. "The Yuno is suitably powered to bring out the best in our software, Costa Xpert POS," adds McGinley.This cloud-based solution provides a wealth of functionality including stock management and transfers, loyalty and gift cards, full accounting and rich reporting that is accessible from anywhere, at any time and on any fixed or mobile device.Both software and hardware combine to deliver a very rapid interface at point-of- sale, which is critical for the fast-paced service environments that Brambles operates. Brambles' Dundrum café, for instance, is in Europe's busiest shopping centre and has to cope with huge footfall. Speed and reliability are mandatory to deliver good service in locations such as this."The Yuno generates very few support calls given its ease of use and reliability, which is good for Brambles and good for our business," Cornie McGinley concludes.Founded in 1989 and listed on Euronext since 1999, the AURES Group manufactures EPOS systems and related peripherals. This PC-based hardware and open-system equipment provides management and till functions to all points-of-sale and points-of-service, including specialist food and non-food stores, retail outlets, superstores and catering and hospitality.With corporate sales of €76.2 million for 2016, AURES has global presence, with its head office in France, subsidiaries in the UK, Germany, Australia and the USA - and a network of distributors and resellers in 50+ countries.In 2016, the Group received the BFM Award of the Export Performance of the year.Complementary to the POS activities of the Group, the OEM Equipment & Systems Department works closely with systems integrators and suppliers, providing them with complete product lines of hardware elements and sub-equipment for industrial, kiosk and digital display applications.Costa Systems is Ireland's leading EPoS systems supplier for the retail, fashion and hospitality sectors. It provides software and hardware solutions nationwide. Because one EPoS does not fit all, Costa Systems offer a wide range of solutions that are trusted, affordable and robust; each designed to meet the requirements of its users precisely.Costa customers span restaurants, fast-food outlets, coffee shops, wine bars, menswear and ladieswear stores and general retail outlets.Software solutions are compatible with multiple platforms and are installed on start-of-the-art hardware. The company prides itself on providing the best EPoS support in Ireland, 24/7, 365. It strives to constantly improve its software in terms of integration, usability and functionality.