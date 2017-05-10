New tech partnership in apparel retail is a smart choice for Top to Toe and AURES Technologies

Global POS manufacturer AURES Technologies has partnered with Top to Toe, provider of stock management systems for fashion, sportswear and footwear. Two joint clients comment on the usability of the software and hardware solution.

YUNO POS from AURES Technologies

-- As part of its drive to consolidate its already strong position in the apparel market, AURES has concluded a further market partnership which will see its latest PC-based touchscreen terminals, YUNOs and SANGOs, reach a wider retailer base.The new partnership is with the author of specialist stock management and EPoS solutions for fashion, sportswear and footwear, Top to Toe. The company's Business Development Director is Stephen Foster. He explains: "AURES is the right size of partner for us. Over and above that, its products are wonderful. They suit us and can help us to show off our software to advantage.""If you want to make your software to shine, you need to make the hardware shine," Foster continues. "AURES does this for us and we want to really push this partnership. We believe we can now offer the market's best software on the best hardware."London-basedhas been a Top to Toe customer since 1997. "I've had a really good relationship with them over the past 20 years." In the past five years, the business has moved online. Now a new web site is being launched and Shelly wanted shop and online trading to be integrated. "This seemed the ideal time to upgrade the till we use in the boutique.""I was already aware of AURES hardware and liked the look and feel of it. I was pleased to find out that my long-term supplier Top to Toe had recently become an AURES partner so could supply me with a new till." In January 2017, Jakss upgraded to an AURES YUNO.In terms of appearance, being able to select a white till has been ideal for this trading environment. "The YUNO is more compact than what we had before. Having the hard drive within the screen is a godsend! We no longer have a large tower which attracted dust and took up a lot of counter space. The YUNO looks good, is neater and is quiet.""The touchscreen display is simple and easy to use. It's responsive and, used with our barcode scanner, makes the whole sales process fast and efficient," concludes Shelly Conley.Another user of the joint AURES and Top to Toe solution is Hackney Walk, London-basedThis is a franchise operation, an outlet of the family-runbrand, the world's top producer of high-end cashmere knitwear and high-quality fibres. The business sells products from previous collections at a discount.Colombo (HW) Ltd has been a Top to Toe customer since October 2016. It runs its software on two AURES SANGOs. The shop marked a new opening, so manager Silvana Palmegiani had no existing technology. However, experienced in the use of EPoS, she was able to identify a suitable solution and chose Top to Toe.When it came to hardware "I didn't want a fiddly mobile till. I chose SANGOs for their practicality. They are big enough and they do the job." Compact AURES ODP 333 printers have been installed to complement the black SANGOs."Everything is very clear and the touchscreens are easy to use. We're getting comfortable with the tills and we find them reliable," she concludes.Founded in 1989 and listed on Euronext since 1999, the AURES Group manufactures EPOS systems and related peripherals. This PC-based hardware and open-system equipment provides management and till functions to all points-of-sale and points-of-service, including specialist food and non-food stores, retail outlets, superstores and catering and hospitality.With corporate sales of €76.2 million for 2016, AURES has global presence, with its head office in France, subsidiaries in the UK, Germany, Australia and the USA - and a network of distributors and resellers in 50+ countries.In 2016, the Group received the BFM Award of the Export Performance of the year.Top to Toe has been providing stock management and EPoS solutions to independent clothing, footwear, sportswear and schoolwear retailers for over 25 years. Retailers in these sectors need one function in particular, a size and colour matrix, so they can look at all sizes and colours on a single screen and see their entire stockholding instantly. Top to Toe sees this as the cornerstone of its solution.Whether selling on their website, through Amazon, eBay or from a bricks and mortar outlet, Top to Toe can change the way retailers manage their business for the better. One-to-one training and individual customer care are an important part of the Top to Toe solution.