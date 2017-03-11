 
New relationship takes payments to the cutting edge

AURES Technologies partners with Sthaler, integrating its POS hardware with the radical new Fingopay vein scanner payment technology
 
 
RUNCORN, England - March 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Global POS manufacturer AURES Technologies has concluded a market agreement with one of the most exciting companies on today's technology scene.  AURES hardware will now be used as the platform for the safest, fastest and smartest retail payment system available, Fingopay vein ID recognition.  The new integration will be showcased in Las Vegas at this month's Cinemacon convention & trade show, in conjunction with COMPESO.

In late 2016, a soft launch of the new partnership took place at Proud Camden, a daytime bar in London's Camden Market that transforms into a burlesque club after dark.  The event, recorded by a CNBC film crew, broke new ground.  Guests were able to register their card details and create a linked account by mapping the unique vein structure of their index finger in the Fingopay reader - and then pay for drinks in seconds by simply scanning the finger.

Sthaler Fingopay Commercial Director Simon Binns explains: "Fingopay removes the need to carry cash or bank cards or remember PINs and passwords.  It's ideal for large-numbers event venues such as Proud Camden, where drinks orders need to be placed very quickly, securely and, ideally, without cash or cards.  We're now completing our integration with AURES POS hardware and with EPoS and event management software. Once the trial with Proud Camden is complete, roll-out at its Camden, City and Brighton venues will be planned."

Adds Tamara Haslam, Corporate Executive at AURES Technologies, who negotiated the Fingopay partnership: "We consider it part of our remit to bring innovations to our clients' attention that could improve their business processes.  Fingopay is a real game-changer!  It can be used for time & attendance, customer loyalty and fast, secure payments.  It's just ideal for our cinema and large retail clients."

Marking the next milestone in the relationship, AURES and Sthaler Fingopay will be present at Cinemacon in Las Vegas, 27-30 March 2017 at Caesar's Palace.  Cinemacon has grown to become the largest and most important gathering for the worldwide motion-picture theatre industry and attracts attendees from 80 countries. AURES and Sthaler will share the stand of Munich-based COMPESO, a leading international provider of ticketing and concession solutions to the cinema and theatre world.

The trio will showcase a complete integrated solution to cinema operators.  "We're putting technology at the heart of our stand experience," says Tamara Haslam.  "We're inviting people to come and meet us, and see the fruits of the COMPESO, Sthaler and AURES collaboration for themselves.  They'll then use Fingopay to register their details."

About AURES Technologies - www.aures.com (http://www.aures.com/)

Founded in 1989 and listed on Euronext since 1999, the AURES Group manufactures EPOS systems and related peripherals. This PC-based hardware and open-system equipment provides management and till functions to all points-of-sale and points-of-service, including specialist food and non-food stores, retail outlets, superstores and catering and hospitality.

With corporate sales of €76.2 million for 2016, AURES has global presence, with its head office in France, subsidiaries in the UK, Germany, Australia and the USA - and a network of distributors and resellers in 50+ countries.

In 2016, the Group received the BFM Award of the Export Performance of the year.

About Sthaler Fingopay – www.sthaler.com (http://www.sthaler.com) & www.fingopay.com (http://fingopay.com/)

Sthaler has developed the world's first match-on-cloud biometric identification platform which creates exceptionally secure identity-driven products, services and global payment solutions.

Sthaler's first product, FINGOPAY, will rival conventional payment mechanisms, becoming the safest and fastest retail payment system. Fingopay, allows individuals to identify themselves, pay for goods or access an event by using their fingers. Fingopay uses VeinID™, the most advanced biometric technology available.
End
Source:AURES Technologies
Email:***@romainconsulting.co.uk
Tags:AURES Technologies, CinemaCon 2017, Sthaler Fingopay Vein ID
Industry:Technology
Location:Runcorn - Cheshire - England
