Smart Homes Market Report 2017, Trends, Analysis, Share, Estimates and Forecasts to 2022
North America accounted for the largest market share, led by the maximum adoption of smart homes systems. The U.S. is likely to remain as the key market for smart homes throughout the forecast period driven by its high adoption rate and development. Cost effectiveness of these products is increasing the demand for smart homes market in both developed and developing regions. The Asia-Pacific smart homes market is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR amongst all regions, backed by its resilient GDP growth and the growing real estate market.
Some of the major players in the global market include ABB Ltd., Cisco Systems, Inc., Control4 Corporation, Crestron Electronics, Inc., Emerson Electric Co., Honeywell International, Inc., Ingersoll-Rand PLC, Legrand S.A., Leviton MFG. Company Inc., LG Electronics Inc, Lutron Electronics, Inc., Schneider Electric SA, Siemens AG., Smarthome, Inc. and United Technologies Corporation.
Pro Covered:
• Security & Access Control
• Energy Management System
o Lighting Control
o Smart Devices
o Others
• HVAC Control
o Humidity Sensors
o Climate Controls
o Thermostats
o Temperature Sensors
o Others
• Entertainment Control
• Others
Services Covered:
• Installation
• Customization
Protocol & Technologies Covered:
• Cellular Network
• Communication Network
• Smart Home Protocols
Regions Covered:
• North America
o US
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
o Germany
o France
o Italy
o UK
o Spain
o Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific
o Japan
o China
o India
o Australia
o New Zealand
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• Rest of the World
o Middle East
o Brazil
o Argentina
o South Africa
o Egypt
