News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
New Workshop Series "The Art of…" Launches on June 19th
Learn Music Production Using Logic Pro X and The Latest Trends In NYC's Real Estate
The first workshop will focus on Music Production using Logic Pro X. It will be instructed by music producer & musician Evan Brown, who has worked with artists such as Ali Caldwell of NBC's The Voice (Season 11), LeA Robinson, BRAVO TV, MTV and more. It will give music artists, producers, and music lovers a chance to learn the craft of music production or learn new tricks based on Evan Brown's musical style. He recently released his debut instrumental album entitled "E Is Excellence" (https://open.spotify.com/
With a background in music, Licensed Real Estate Agent Tami Arrendell of Keller Williams TriBeCa is excited to be the sponsor of this event space. She thrives on making people aware that anything is possible with the right mindset. Closing her first deal within 3 weeks of becoming an agent and getting her first sales listing within 4 months, she is proud to represent the downtown office and believes her expertise, excitement and attention to detail will make for a successful real estate transaction. You can contact her at Tami@kwnyc.com and for the latest updates and events follow her on Instagram @TheREDStarLineRealty.
Join Tha L. Spot Ent. & P.R. LLC's first workshop on Music Production using Logic Pro X with Evan Brown and REDStar Line Gets REALty with licensed real estate agent, Tami Arrendell, on Monday, June 19th, from 6pm to 9pm at Keller Williams TriBeca, 377 Broadway, New York, NY. There will be light snacks and drinks served. For more information about the workshop or to purchase tickets, visit TAOWSMusicProduction.eventbrite.com. Tickets will be sold online ONLY.
Contact
Tha L. Spot Ent. & P.R. LLC
Jessica Lanice C.
***@thalspot.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse