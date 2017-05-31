 
News By Tag
* Music Production
* Workshops
* Real Estate
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Music
* More Industries...
News By Place
* New York City
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
654321
May 2017
31

New Workshop Series "The Art of…" Launches on June 19th

Learn Music Production Using Logic Pro X and The Latest Trends In NYC's Real Estate
 
 
The Art of...Workshop Series | Music Production W/Evan Brown
The Art of...Workshop Series | Music Production W/Evan Brown
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Music Production
Workshops
Real Estate

Industry:
Music

Location:
New York City - New York - US

NEW YORK - June 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Tha L. Spot Ent. & P.R. LLC launches its first workshop series entitled The Art of… on Monday, June 19th, from 6pm to 9pm at Keller Williams TriBeCa in Manhattan. Sponsored by the REDStar Line Realty. The workshop series will focus on different arts such as music, acting, hosting/MC'ing, business, law, fashion, dance, etc. The mission of the workshop series is to sharpen attendees skills in those arts, network with like-minded individuals, and/or do something fun after work. Each workshop will feature the REDStar Line Gets REALty, where licensed real estate agent Tami Arrendell shares the latest trends in New York City's real estate.

The first workshop will focus on Music Production using Logic Pro X. It will be instructed by music producer & musician Evan Brown, who has worked with artists such as Ali Caldwell of NBC's The Voice (Season 11), LeA Robinson, BRAVO TV, MTV and more. It will give music artists, producers, and music lovers a chance to learn the craft of music production or learn new tricks based on Evan Brown's musical style. He recently released his debut instrumental album entitled "E Is Excellence" (https://open.spotify.com/album/3zjIptIpzKNgrh0EpD9ldq), which is available on all digital retail stores.

With a background in music, Licensed Real Estate Agent Tami Arrendell of Keller Williams TriBeCa is excited to be the sponsor of this event space. She thrives on making people aware that anything is possible with the right mindset. Closing her first deal within 3 weeks of becoming an agent and getting her first sales listing within 4 months, she is proud to represent the downtown office and believes her expertise, excitement and attention to detail will make for a successful real estate transaction. You can contact her at Tami@kwnyc.com and for the latest updates and events follow her on Instagram @TheREDStarLineRealty.

Join Tha L. Spot Ent. & P.R. LLC's first workshop on Music Production using Logic Pro X with Evan Brown and REDStar Line Gets REALty with licensed real estate agent, Tami Arrendell, on Monday, June 19th, from 6pm to 9pm at Keller Williams TriBeca, 377 Broadway, New York, NY. There will be light snacks and drinks served. For more information about the workshop or to purchase tickets, visit TAOWSMusicProduction.eventbrite.com. Tickets will be sold online ONLY.

Contact
Tha L. Spot Ent. & P.R. LLC
Jessica Lanice C.
***@thalspot.com
End
Source:
Email:***@thalspot.com Email Verified
Tags:Music Production, Workshops, Real Estate
Industry:Music
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Tha L Spot Ent. & P.R. LLC PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 06, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share