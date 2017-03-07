 
News By Tag
* Conference
* Women Conferences
* SheTek Conference 2017
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Event
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Brooklyn
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
13121110987

Women Unite for SheTek Conference NYC 2017

Join An Intimate Experience With A Network of Professional Women In Entertainment
 
 
SheTek Conference NYC 2017
SheTek Conference NYC 2017
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Conference
Women Conferences
SheTek Conference 2017

Industry:
Event

Location:
Brooklyn - New York - US

Subject:
Events

BROOKLYN, N.Y. - March 13, 2017 - PRLog -- The SheTek Conference returns another year giving their attendees an intimate experience to connect with and be empowered by professional women in entertainment on Saturday, May 6th, at St. Francis College in Brooklyn! Last year, everyone had an opportunity to interact and learn how each of the keynote speaker and panelists started their business, received their position, and how they maneuvered through the entertainment industry as a woman. This year will be no different! The keynote speaker and panelists will be announced soon.

SheTek Conference 2017 promotes the interactions of women doing business and explores the careers and talents of women in music, TV, film, and technology. Several dynamic female panelists will discuss the latest trends in their respective career fields and engage the audience with a new segment called "SheChat", a Q&A discussion with women who are heavy influencers or on the rise. Panelists are exclusive to women to empower and push forward our relevant roles in entertainment.

Join us at the SheTek Conference 2017 on Saturday, May 6th, from 9am to 6pm. It will be held at St. Francis College, 180 Remsen Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201. Early bird tickets are available now until April 1st for $50 and receive a complimentary limited edition SheTek Creatives T-Shirt. General tickets are $65. You can purchase your tickets here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/shetek-conference-nyc-2017-t... . There will be light refreshments served. Seating is limited to keep the conference intimate. We highly suggest to get your tickets early!

Stay connected with SheTek:

http://shetekconference.com/

Facebook.com/shetekconference

https://www.instagram.com/shetekconference/

https://www.instagram.com/shetekcreatives/

https://twitter.com/shetekk

Contact
Jessica Lanice C.
Tha L. Spot Ent. & P.R. LLC
***@thalspot.com
End
Source:
Email:***@thalspot.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Tha L Spot Ent. & P.R. LLC PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 13, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share