Women Unite for SheTek Conference NYC 2017
Join An Intimate Experience With A Network of Professional Women In Entertainment
SheTek Conference 2017 promotes the interactions of women doing business and explores the careers and talents of women in music, TV, film, and technology. Several dynamic female panelists will discuss the latest trends in their respective career fields and engage the audience with a new segment called "SheChat", a Q&A discussion with women who are heavy influencers or on the rise. Panelists are exclusive to women to empower and push forward our relevant roles in entertainment.
Join us at the SheTek Conference 2017 on Saturday, May 6th, from 9am to 6pm. It will be held at St. Francis College, 180 Remsen Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201. Early bird tickets are available now until April 1st for $50 and receive a complimentary limited edition SheTek Creatives T-Shirt. General tickets are $65. You can purchase your tickets here: https://www.eventbrite.com/
http://shetekconference.com/
Facebook.com/
https://www.instagram.com/
https://www.instagram.com/
https://twitter.com/
Jessica Lanice C.
Tha L. Spot Ent. & P.R. LLC
***@thalspot.com
