3rd Annual Ballin' 4 Peace Celebrity Charity Basketball Game Took the Rain by Storm

Ballin' 4 Peace Raises About Half Their Goal of 10K For H2O Sports Foundation

-- On a rainy day in New York City, thegame took the rain by storm on. Elmcor Rec Center in Queens, NY, was filled with patrons excited for the festivities of the night. As they entered into the arena to take their seats, they were greeted by vendors Jenkins Mystic Catering, Aurora Food, JASH Desserts, Eifle, Inc., Dawn Ellision Code 31/EPA, and Alpha. Throughout the night music was played by DJ G Money, DJ All Star, DJ Trase and Don DeMarco. Hosted by Fly Boi Kris, Fly Ty and Slim. Sponsored by Wooter Apparel, Peak, and Sharphat.Kicking off the night, all the way from San Antonio, Tx,. sang the national anthem. After, the youth basketball game began with youth teams:and. The H2O Basketball team was coached byand. The JHI All Stars was coached by. The game was commentated by the hilarious Fly Boi Kris. During half-time, the marching band Ice Cold performed with their cool shades and swag, as well as, a performance from 7-year old rapper Young Trell. Also, there was a fun dance competition for the kids who took home some cool prizes. However, the winner of the youth game was JHI All Stars.Before the celebrity game began,kicked off the preshow performing his single "and bringing out, and. For the most anticipated part of the night, the celebrity basketball game wasVS the. Playing on the Rookie team were Loaded Lux, JaQuae, Arnstar, Lola Brooke, Arlis Michaels, Jay Already Famous, Twin, Marchello The Jeweler, TMark Got Kicks, Tesia Harris, Jordan Washington and Cartier Conway. They were coached by rapper. On the Vets team were DJ Superstar J, Marc John Jeffries, Du Dolla, DChamberz, Problem, DJ Jus, Sophia Body, Cortez, Jose Alvarado, H2O, Jason Mcleish and Cliff Malone. They were coached by. Grafh and artist, Jennaske performed their latest singles during half-time. Also, a special dance performance by Untouchable Movement Dance Company provided by The Dream Team Leaders Dance Team. Now, who won the game? The Vets showed out by taking home the trophy withwinning the MVP trophy!The 3Annual Ballin' 4 Peace Celebrity basketball game was a night to remember. The youth interacted and had fun with their community's celebrity stars and leaders. Some patrons took home so cool prizes such as Hoverboards and a gold diamond watch by. Ballin' 4 Peace raised about half of their goal of 10K to donate to H2O Sports Foundation to send students to a basketball clinic camp for free. However, to keep their efforts going and community positively active, the next Ballin' 4 Peace Celebrity Charity Game will be in July for the. Follow @ballin4peace on Instagram to stay updated with the details.For more photos, visit here: https://trinispicephotography.smugmug.com/ Sports-Photogra...