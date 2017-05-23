News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Evan Brown Releases a New Instrumental Album "E Is Excellence"
"E Is Excellence" Album Is Receiving Positive Feedback Since Its Recent Release
Evan Brown's new album "E Is Excellence" demonstrates how he incorporates melodic sounds and his signature piano sounds into his music. This album is catered to Hip-Hop & R&B lovers but you'll get to hear a combination of Evan Brown's classically trained skills mixed with urban elegance. When asked why he created this album, he said "I created the instrumental album because I felt it was time for people to hear my work". From this album, many can expect a lot of dope beats, samples and piano playing that everyone loves from Evan Brown.
"E Is Excellence" is available for download/purchase on all digital retail stores and streaming websites such as
iTunes
https://goo.gl/
Google Play
https://goo.gl/
Amazon
https://goo.gl/
Spotify, Tidal, Apple Music and more.
Stay Connected with Evan Brown:
http://www.evanbrownbeats.com/
https://www.instagram.com/
https://twitter.com/
https://www.facebook.com/
https://www.youtube.com/
Contact
Jessica Lanice C.
Tha L. Spot Ent. & P.R. LLC
***@thalapot.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse