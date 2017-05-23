 
May 2017





Evan Brown Releases a New Instrumental Album "E Is Excellence"

"E Is Excellence" Album Is Receiving Positive Feedback Since Its Recent Release
 
 
E Is Excellence Artwork
E Is Excellence Artwork
 
NEW YORK - May 29, 2017 - PRLog -- There's one person on Earth who lives by the phrase "E Is Excellence", it is music producer and musician Evan Brown. He has worked with Fat Joe, Ja Rule, Ali Caldwell of NBC's The Voice, LeA Robinson, BRAVO TV, MTV, and so much more! On Tuesday, May 23rd, he released his debut instrumental album entitled "E Is Excellence". Since its release, it has been receiving positive feedback. During his album release party, the audience could not hold their reactions in while listening to the tracks off the album. You can see their head bopping, shouting, dancing, and artists lipping some lyrics to the music. Some of the favorite tracks that had the most head bops or excitement were "Push", "Good Life", "Universal" and "Crown".

Evan Brown's new album "E Is Excellence" demonstrates how he incorporates melodic sounds and his signature piano sounds into his music. This album is catered to Hip-Hop & R&B lovers but you'll get to hear a combination of Evan Brown's classically trained skills mixed with urban elegance. When asked why he created this album, he said "I created the instrumental album because I felt it was time for people to hear my work". From this album, many can expect a lot of dope beats, samples and piano playing that everyone loves from Evan Brown.

"E Is Excellence" is available for download/purchase on all digital retail stores and streaming websites such as

iTunes

https://goo.gl/ujHGok

Google Play

https://goo.gl/0hexE4

Amazon

https://goo.gl/6RG6Zb

Spotify, Tidal, Apple Music and more.

Stay Connected with Evan Brown:

http://www.evanbrownbeats.com/

https://www.instagram.com/evanbrown/

https://twitter.com/iamevanbrown

https://www.facebook.com/EvanBrownOfficial/

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCng6_nN5nPvJdawqkzJYh4g

