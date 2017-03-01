News By Tag
Music Producer & Musician Evan Brown and Clothing Line Eye Hunee Collaborate in New Commercial
Evan Brown Gives an Inside Look of Him Producing the Track "The Breakdown" Featuring JayPrezi
Watch Evan Brown x Eye Hunee ft. JayPrezi commercial here:
"I wanted to partner with Eye Hunee because I love their pieces and I feel it fits with my style and music. Also, I wanted to try something different of incorporating my music into this commercial and showing me in action as a producer and musician." – Evan Brown
Evan Brown has had many accomplishments over the years such as being a Grammy Foundation alumnus, working under the eyes of Sean "P. Diddy" Combs of Bad Boy Records, and working with several well-known artists. He has been featured in a pilot television series by MTV called Fast Track. As a music director, he has coordinated and performed in numerous live performances in the United States such as The Smokers Club Tour and BET Music Matters. Evan Brown's goal is to show him as a music producer who not only can make a beat for a song, film, or television, but is a musician and music director and composer.
With Evan Brown's collaboration with clothing line Eye Hunee and consistently posting photos on his social media of his fashion style, he is becoming known as a fashion enthusiasts and trendsetter.
http://www.evanbrownbeats.com/
https://www.instagram.com/
https://twitter.com/
https://www.facebook.com/
