Music Producer & Musician Evan Brown and Clothing Line Eye Hunee Collaborate in New Commercial

Evan Brown Gives an Inside Look of Him Producing the Track "The Breakdown" Featuring JayPrezi
 
 
Evan Brown x JayPrezi Eye Hunee Commercial Low Res
Evan Brown x JayPrezi Eye Hunee Commercial Low Res
 
NEW YORK - March 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Music producer and musician Evan Brown, who is known for his work with Ali Caldwell of NBC's The Voice (Season 11), Ja Rule, Fat Joe, and Youth Soul Love, just to name a few, has partnered with clothing line Eye Hunee in their new commercial that was released today. With Evan Brown's passion for music and fashion, in the commercial you can see his style as he wears pieces from Eye Hunee collection such as the dad hat and the tye-dye shirt, and he gives you an inside look of him producing the track "The Breakdown" featuring rapper JayPrezi. He gives a breakdown of how he composes the instrumental to recording the vocals, while incorporating his signature sound of the piano into the music.

Watch Evan Brown x Eye Hunee ft. JayPrezi commercial here: http://youtu.be/s6QQQT-8WU0 (https://youtu.be/s6QQQT-8WU0)

"I wanted to partner with Eye Hunee because I love their pieces and I feel it fits with my style and music. Also, I wanted to try something different of incorporating my music into this commercial and showing me in action as a producer and musician." – Evan Brown

Evan Brown has had many accomplishments over the years such as being a Grammy Foundation alumnus, working under the eyes of Sean "P. Diddy" Combs of Bad Boy Records, and working with several well-known artists. He has been featured in a pilot television series by MTV called Fast Track. As a music director, he has coordinated and performed in numerous live performances in the United States such as The Smokers Club Tour and BET Music Matters. Evan Brown's goal is to show him as a music producer who not only can make a beat for a song, film, or television, but is a musician and music director and composer.

With Evan Brown's collaboration with clothing line Eye Hunee and consistently posting photos on his social media of his fashion style, he is becoming known as a fashion enthusiasts and trendsetter.

Stay Connected with Evan Brown:

http://www.evanbrownbeats.com/

https://www.instagram.com/evanbrown/

https://twitter.com/iamevanbrown

https://www.facebook.com/EvanBrownOfficial/

Contact
Jessica Lanice C.
Tha L. Spot Ent. & P.R.
***@thalspot.com
End
Source:Tha L. Spot Ent. & P.R.
Email:***@thalspot.com Email Verified
