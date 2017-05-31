L-Tron Product Launch for Law Enforcement: Light Grenade
- A bright 1500 lumens output will providing tactical angled light in 360 degrees for easy identification of the area in question
- 360 degree wide focus illumination to easily detect shadows and motion- you see them first
- Portable, indestructible, non-lethal and rugged enough to break through glass
- Drastically improves the distance between them and you
- Eliminates the traditional flashlight tunnel vision and you are no longer the target
- Simple to deploy and activate
About the inventor:
Officer K began his career in the military with the 2nd Infantry Division Special Reaction Force (Military SWAT) and trained with Special Forces and Rangers QRF.
After serving his country for 3 ½ years, he returned home to serve with the Syracuse Police Department, Officer K served as a patrol officer then moved into homicide/major felony investigations and then supervisor in the Anti Crime Unit. Throughout his career he has been in some very difficult situations and knows the value of having the right tactical gear to do the job. It was when he was a patrol police officer that he found himself chasing a suspect into a dark abandoned building and realizing the tactical disadvantage he was in. He did not want to use his flashlight to identify his position, yet found it impossible to navigate his way without it. From that moment on this Police Officer has worked at bringing a safer more reliable tactical illumination tool to those that put their life on the line to protect others. The Light Grenade was priced to fit within any municipalities' budget.
L-Tron is a US based technology company with 40 years' experience and also specializes in delivering the best in class Law Enforcement hardware products and technology solutions. With deployments in thousands of municipalities and squad cars across 40+ states; we are proud of our 17 years serving Law Enforcement clients.
