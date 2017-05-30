News By Tag
Service Bulletin from G.E. Walker, Inc
Important Information Regarding Malware Attacks affect Medical Imaging Equipment
Recently, new aggressive IT Security attacks have been discovered that have impacted over 10,000 organizations in over 150 countries. These new threats have made it extremely important to review the current state of IT Security on each Digital Imaging Device in use at your locations. Below are some preventive measure that should be applied with every system for maximum protection:
• Use only supported operating systems and applications.
• Ensure the latest virus definitions are installed for anti-virus software products.
• All computers in the facility should be running the latest, manufacturer supported Operating Systems with up to date software and security updates.
• Each customer site location should have a hardware based Network Security Firewall with ports closed to block any unwanted inbound traffic.
• Implore user education to system use, preventing visits to unknown websites and web traffic.
• Implement backup procedures that create more frequent "recovery points" to limit the amount of lost data if you need to recover your data from backups.
Our Service Team is here to ensure that your equipment continuously functions at peak efficiency to facilitate the delivery of optimal patient care for your organization.
Please contact the G.E. Walker, Inc. Service Team if you have any questions or would like assistance in securing your Digital Imaging products. You may reach us by email at cs2@gewalker.com or by calling us at (800) 749-2483.
Additional details may be found on the following Microsoft page:
https://technet.microsoft.com/
Denis Simon
Vice President of Field Service Operations
GE WALKER, Inc.
Steven Wiliams
swilliams@gewalker.com
