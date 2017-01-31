OrthoNow-Savannah continues to serve community with help of G.E. Walker, Inc

OrthoNow Savannah Staff

-- OrthoNow in recently purchased a GE OEC 9600 C-Arm as well as a new elevating pain management C-Arm table from G.E. Walker, Inc. With this upgrade, it allows the providers at OrthoNow to better serve, each and every one of their patients. The GE OEC 9600 C-Arm is a multi-application mobile X-ray imaging system that provides solutions to the most demanding needs in Pain Management. The GE OEC 9600 is one of the most popular c-arms in the market, offering a true digital imaging system with crisp, clear images, robust penetration power and excellent resolution.OrthoNow, which began franchising in 2014, is a network of specialized urgent care centers focused on sports medicine and the treatment and prevention of the full range of orthopedic injuries, all on a walk-in basis. Services include treatment of injuries to the hand, wrist, foot, ankle, knee, spine and shoulder, as well as preventative consultation and regimens by experts in orthopedics. OrthoNow is equipped with digital imaging equipment and offer the latest techniques and treatments from a team of orthopedic physicians and orthopedic specialized ancillary providers including ARPwave Neuro Therapy which dramatically alleviates acute and chronic pain and expedites recovery time from surgery.Founded in 1976, G.E. Walker, Inc. sells medical imaging diagnostic equipment to healthcare providers. Our mission is to find the unique solution that best fits the customers' needs. Our distribution and service agreements with leading manufactures allows us to bring more competitive solutions focused on providing the Highest Quality at the Lowest Total Cost of Ownership to our customers. For more than 40 years, we have provided choices in the configuration of analog and digital diagnostic equipment, supported by an unparalleled level of technical service, driven by a desire to provide Excellence in Customer Service with the underpinning of integrity.