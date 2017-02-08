News By Tag
Temple Terrace Church of Christ upgrades to LED Lighting
About Temple Terrace Church of Christ
The Temple Terrace Church of Christ is a family of believers who meet regularly to worship God and encourage each other. The church uses the term "family" because each member of the Temple Terrace Church of Christ is a brother or sister in Christ, and that relationship demands devotion to each other and to the faith that we share and live each day.
About Accurate Technologies Inc.
Accurate Technologies is a full service supplier of LED lighting solutions. Clients include commercial contractors, electricians, building maintenance departments and property management firms. With the latest lighting technology platform Accurate Technologies can facilitate lighting packages for many settings including: medical, retail spaces, street lighting, parking garages, office buildings, resorts, and schools. ATI can also ease the process of installation by recommending qualified technicians through its service network.
Accurate Technologies focuses on highly efficient lighting technologies, but just as importantly, make sure that recommendations are visually appealing and effective for the end user. The company provides only high quality LED lighting products which have passed rigorous safety, performance and efficiency standards, and Accurate Technologies is committed to serving its clients with responsive, helpful service.
To Learn More Visit http://www.accuratetechinc.com/
