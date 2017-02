Temple Terrace Church of Christ upgrades to LED Lighting

TTCC

Contact

Steven Williams

***@gewalker.com Steven Williams

End

-- Temple Terrace Church of Christ, continued upon its mission connect with its community with the help of Accurate Technologies, Inc. The church took a step towards energy savings by upgrading to LED lighting. This lighting upgrade will reduce the church's utility bills immediately by reducing their wattage by 85%, while also increasing foot-candle levels by 100%. . In addition to the energy bill savings, the church will also save money on maintenance, as the LED lighting lasts significantly longer than the previous lighting, thus reducing the need to change them as frequently. The lighting upgrade will help free up money for the church in other useful areas.The Temple Terrace Church of Christ is a family of believers who meet regularly to worship God and encourage each other. The church uses the term "family" because each member of the Temple Terrace Church of Christ is a brother or sister in Christ, and that relationship demands devotion to each other and to the faith that we share and live each day.Accurate Technologies is a full service supplier of LED lighting solutions. Clients include commercial contractors, electricians, building maintenance departments and property management firms. With the latest lighting technology platform Accurate Technologies can facilitate lighting packages for many settings including: medical, retail spaces, street lighting, parking garages, office buildings, resorts, and schools. ATI can also ease the process of installation by recommending qualified technicians through its service network.Accurate Technologies focuses on highly efficient lighting technologies, but just as importantly, make sure that recommendations are visually appealing and effective for the end user. The company provides only high quality LED lighting products which have passed rigorous safety, performance and efficiency standards, and Accurate Technologies is committed to serving its clients with responsive, helpful service.To Learn More Visit http://www.accuratetechinc.com/ temple-terrace- church-chri...