AML Wrestling/May 2017/Official Results

Here are the results of AML Wrestling Presents: WE THE PEOPLE! which was held on Sunday, May 28, 2017 at Yadkinville Elementary School in Yadkinvillle, NC.
 
 
Jack Swagger Was In Yadkinville, NC
Jack Swagger Was In Yadkinville, NC
 
YADKINVILLE, N.C. - June 4, 2017 - PRLog -- by Staff Reporter Scott Eiland

Here are the OFFICIAL RESULTS of  AML Wrestling Presents: We The People, which took place May 28, 2017 in Yadkinville, NC.

DARIUS LOCKHART pinned SLIM DRE in a bonus, unannounced match.

In a violent brawl, CW ANDERSON bested BILLY BRASH.

BRANDON SCOTT vs CAPRICE COLEMAN vs AXTON RAY for the AML Wrestling Prestige Championship. Brandon Scott defeated Axton Ray and Caprice Coleman in triple threat action to become the new AML Wrestling Prestige Champion.  Scott pounced on Caprice Coleman immediately after Coleman hit the sky splitta on Axton Ray, pushing him out of the ring.  Scott then pinned a dazed Axton Ray.

In an upset, DANTE CABALLERO defeated international superstar EL BLANCO GORDITO.

In a battle between two young, hungry tag teams, DA POWAH (Ian Williams and Big Time Yah) bested THE CULTURE (Cam Carter and OMG James Ryan).

THE DIXON LINE/OPEN CHALLENGE. The Dixon Line's open challenge was answered by the Heatseekers (Sigmon and Elliot Russell).  While the teams were battling, Sean Denny of the Geordie Bulldogs attacked Ken Dixon of The Dixon Line.  The attack was in response to the incidents that injured Sean's brother and tag team partner Mark Denny in April, resulting in several weeks of inactivity for the duo.  AML Wrestling owner Tracy Myers ordered a six-man tag match, with Denny joining The Heatseekers against all three members of The Dixon Line.  IWINNERs: Ken Dixon of The Dixon Line pins Sean Denny.

fka JACK SWAGGER vs ZANE DAWSON for the AML Wrestling Championship. Swagger defeated AML Wrestling Champion Zane Dawson by disqualification, allowing Dawson to retain the title.  Swagger had Dawson locked and helpless in the Patriot Lock when the remaining members of The XPendables stormed the ring, causing the referee to disqualify Dawson.  However, the fans in attendance as well as The Xpendables were surprised when Zane Riley came to help Swagger clear the ring.

Fans will NOT want to miss CONFRONTATION when the Stars of AML Wrestling meet the Stars of Impact Wrestling on Sunday, June 25, 2017 at the Hickory Convention Center in Hickory, NC.  Already signed: Zane Dawson will battle The Monster Abyss in a Monster's Ball match for the AML Wrestling Championship! This and many other matches to come. Also appearing: Vader, Ron Simmons, Super Crazy, EC3, Eli Drake, DJZ, Suicide, The Heatseekers, The Geordie Bulldogs, Brandon Scott, Axton Ray, Caleb Konley and many more. Tickets and information at http://www.AMLWrestling.com

