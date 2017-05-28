News By Tag
Project Management World announces online Blockchain event on June 8
World-changing disruptive technology offers challenges and opportunities for Project Managers
Blockchain aspects that delivery professionals should note will be included. Panelists will provide recommendations for Blockchain project methodologies and tools and references and learning resources that will help project and program managers better manage Blockchain initiatives.
Ample time will be available for questions and discussion by all participants.
"At its core, the Blockchain is a technology that permanently records transactions in a way that cannot be erased but can only be sequentially updated, in essence keeping a never-ending historical trail. This seemingly simple functional description has gargantuan implications. It is making us rethink the old ways of creating transactions, storing data, and moving assets, and that's only the beginning." William Mouygar in The Business of Blockchain, 2016.
Interested parties can find background information about Blockchain technology and register for the the event at https://www.meetup.com/
Roger Smith, Senior VP of Marketing and Sales at FieldDay Solutions, Inc. and organizer of PM World's First Mini-Conference, commented: "This event is an excellent opportunity for project and program managers to begin to understand a major disruptive technology already used in many domains. The number of projects and the need for leaders is growing rapidly."
The panel includes:
Timothy Ruff a 25-year veteran of communication technology, Timothy is the CEO and co-founder of Evernym and co-inventor of Sovrin, an open-source distributed ledger network, the most advanced identity network in the world.
Tim Christensen is a California-based tech entrepreneur and highly sought after management consultant PM, with over 20 years of experience managing complex business operations initiatives and corporate transformations with multi-million dollar budgets and cross-functional teams for high tech companies, money-center banks, and Fortune 500 companies. Tim is currently the CEO at Blockchain development and integration company Data Chain Solutions.
Moderator David Snyder helps organizations develop and implement new technologies. His experience includes program management and product management at companies including Apple, Google, Kaiser, First Data, PayPal, Yahoo!, and various startups for healthcare systems, electronic payments, mobile applications, and data security.
About Project Management World
Project Management World is a professional association with more than 1500 members. It has furthered the careers of project and program managers since 2004. The organization's mission is to enhance the careers of project managers, program managers, project coordinators, and those aspiring to these positions.
Contact
Jacky Hood
***@fielddaysolutions.com
