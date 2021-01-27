 
Project Management World Consultancy joins PATCA

Prestigious Professional Association and Consultant Marketplace welcomes PMW.
By: FieldDay Solutions
 
SANTA CLARA, Calif. - Feb. 1, 2021 - PRLog -- PATCA, the Professional and Technical Consultants Association now represents consultants from the FieldDay Solutions and Project Management World organizations.

PATCA, a well established association representing professionals from many industries, is a human resource for small to large businesses and organizations. They can find the help they need to complete projects. These projects can be difficult for the business or organization to complete on their own. Finding consultants through PATCA is done by contacting the individual or posting a project. The post will be sent to all the current consultants. The consultants pledge to a code of ethics and there is never a fee for contacting the members or posting a project.

Daniel Dishno who managed the Occupational Training Institute at De Anza College stated "Jacky Hood, Marie Highby, Pablo Chu, and several other PMW consultants developed and implemented strategies and tactics to improve Occupational Training Institute's program to train, place, and assist community college students in internships at local companies."

FieldDay Solutions has two members profiled on the PATCA website. Gordon Glover https://patca.org/members/gglover/ and Pablo Chu https://patca.org/members/pchu/.  Gordon and Pablo represent all ten members of the PMW Consultancy which is organized as a team serving Companies and a team serving Community Colleges. FieldDay consultants come from a wide variety of industries, including IT, engineering, biotech, health care, product development and education. This works to their advantage as they support each other in sharing their expertise with their teammates to bring a successful outcome to the project.

The College Team manages student internships. There is currently a high demand for college interns to assist managers and teachers with technologies for online meetings and classes. Members of the College Team have worked with over 300 colleges.

The Company Team has experience and many years of expertise in multiple industries. This team uses its signature 7 Steps Methodology to complete projects using the following value propositions: save time using professionals with the right skills and tools and save cost without the need for a full-time group of project managers.

About Project Management World Consultancy
Project Management World under the aegis of FieldDay Solutions, Inc.,  provides small teams of consultants to identify and leverage opportunities to manage projects. We enable organizations to save time, money, and resources. Our team of experts have project or program management credentials as well as domain knowledge and functional credentials relevant to solving your business needs. PMW Consultancy uses the proven 7-Steps to Project Success methodology which identifies and diagnoses pain points to implement efficient solutions, processes, practices and deliver effective outcomes.

About Professional and Technical Consultants Association (PATCA)
PATCA is Silicon Valley's longest operating non-profit professional association dedicated to serving independent consultants and the client companies that use them.  We set the quality standard for the consulting industry by requiring that all members pass a rigorous qualification process and adhere to a strict code of ethics. PATCA offers a free Post-a-Project referral service giving clients direct access to a network of the highest caliber management and technical consultants. We represent many areas of expertise in a broad array of disciplines, from biotech to marketing, human resources to engineering, software, firmware, and hardware design to cloud computing.  Serving the San Francisco California Bay Area and beyond.

Contact
Cynthia Carley
***@fielddaysolutions.com
End
