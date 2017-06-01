News By Tag
DocuWare Announces Cloud Document Management Case Study with Rawlings Sporting Goods Company, Inc
Rawlings implemented DocuWare Cloud to improve information sharing and communication with its global vendors and sales and service teams. The case study details the significant business results achieved with DocuWare's cloud-based document management solution, including:
• DocuWare improved the quality and accuracy of each customer order by giving vendors self-serve access to the final artwork and relevant customer notes, eliminating confusion and potential delays.
• Due to short lead times for playoff games and materials constraints, Rawlings often splits one order between two suppliers of raw materials. With DocuWare in place, the company gives each supplier access to the precise requirements that ensure split orders match.
"The information in DocuWare raises the quality of our customer interaction and allows us to respond faster…The relationship with our vendors has improved because we now have a consistent and reliable way to communicate order information. We've found that better vendor relationships supports better customer service," said Sally Vandegrift Yeast, Vice President of Customer Experience & Analytics for Rawlings. "The ultimate impact of implementing DocuWare is that it has sped up our business and production processes and raised customer satisfaction. Uniforms, season and special games are time sensitive. You don't get a second chance to deliver goods on time."
About DocuWare - DocuWare's document management software delivers smart digital workflow and document control for substantial productivity gains without the need for IT resources. Our cloud and on-premises products are a recognized best-fit solution for companies seeking to digitize, automate and transform key processes. We operate globally with offices in Germany, the U.S., the U.K., Spain and France.
