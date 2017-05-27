LD series :Wide Temp. Sunlight Readable Full IP65 Outdoor Display (AOT Sulotion)

Media Contact

Jeffery Huang

032346288

***@kingdy.com.tw Jeffery Huang032346288

End

-- Kingdy LD Series is a wide-operating-temperature-range sunlight readable full IP65 outdoor display boasting the following designs for installation in harsh environments where ambient temperature is extremely cold or hot, direct sunlight / strong light is streaming in and corrosive materials are used or dust, rain, oil or hose-directed water may intrude.The advanced technology has following features :(1) Reduces the amount of light scattering in the matrix.(2) Provides a super wide viewing angle of greater than 178º(3) Ensures that colors will be the most accurate when viewed from any direction.(4) Display from 15" to 19" with VGA and DVI ports based on 800/1000/1600/2000 nit solution.(5) 3mm AR glass with optical bonding called AOT solution from 15" to 21.5".Feature• Dustproof / Waterproof full IP65 chassis, connector and power adaptor not only to prevent dust and water from invading the inner sensitive components but also to allow the device to be washed down• Corrosion-proof and anti-oil stainless steel chassis not only to prevent corrosion generated by acid, alkali or salt but also to facilitate cleaning and maintenance• Heat- / cold-resistant mainboard, panel & components to ensure normal operation of the system installed at extreme temperatures .• AOT Sulotion - Utilizing AOT technology; displays overcome optical challenges for the LCD user. In a wide assortment of applications, high ambient lighting conditions result in a 'washed out" display.