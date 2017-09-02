The Best Outdoor Solution-Optical Bonding- LD/HD series

Comparsion with Optical Bonding

-- If you are looking for a display technology which can let your display more brilliant and more contrast for directly lights, or for the environment has high light conditions. Maybe it also needs subject to harsh and demanding environment. Optical Bonding display technology is what you are searching.Compare with traditional display technology, optical bonding technology can bring more product life period and make the maintenance more easily epically in busy public space. According to the traditional combination of display, there are air gaps between touch panel and LCD display, this will reflect the light and reduce the monitor contrast.When a display is in a humidity environment, air gaps will cause the moist or condensation generate between the air gaps. To prevent from the condition, we use optical and light-cross adhesive glue is stuck between the flat panel and LCD to enhance the contrast ratio. Besides, the adhesive can offer adequate strength to keep it from any damage as scratch, glass smash which is caused by high difference in temperature..., etc. There are many types of gluing way depending on the firm to use.Because of the features of optical bonding technology, it can widely use in pubic for digital signage or interactive equipment as kiosk, query machine, ticket machine or booking machine in outdoor.(1) To avoiding fog and moist and condensation(2) High contrast ratio suitable use in directly lights.(3) For demanding environment as high different temperature(4) Prevent from scratch or glass mash(5) Reduce the reflect by air gaps