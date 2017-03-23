News By Tag
Fanless Intel J1900 2.0Ghz processor control cabinet box PC & fieldbus solution
The control cabinet box PC also equipped with high integration ability with 2 x Mini-PCIe module which makes it a reliable connection with devices in factory automation applications (with optional PROFIBUS, ProfiNET, DeviceNET, EtherCAT, EtherNet/IP, CANopen, SERCOSIII master module), IoT applications (with optional GbE LAN, Wi-Fi, 3.5G/4G LTE module) and communication applications (with optional GPIO, RS232/422/485)
Feature
• Specially designed for IOT factory automation
• Control cabinet installation designed like beckhoff style
• Onboard Intel® Celeron® processor J1900 Quad Core 2.0GHz
• 2 x GLAN , 1 x VGA , 1 x HDMI , 4 x USB , 1 x RS232, 1 x RS232/422/485
• 2 x Mini-PCIe socket for optional Wi-Fi/3.5G/4G LTE/Fieldbus modules and various field modules choice
• DC in 12 / 19V /24V
