Fanless Intel J1900 2.0Ghz processor control cabinet box PC & fieldbus solution

 
 
MBP-XXT0-BI-5-1
CHUNG-HO, Taiwan - March 29, 2017 - PRLog -- Powered by the latest generation of Intel® Celeron® processor J1900 which presents intelligent PC-based controller and IoT gateway for factory automation. The MBP-30T0-BI supports up to 8G DDR3L memory and have several options on storage devices like, mSATA, HDD and SSD. Which also support operating temperature from -10 up to 50 degree C with typical DC input 12 / 19 / 24V power input.

The control cabinet box PC also equipped with high integration ability with 2 x Mini-PCIe module which makes it a reliable connection with devices in factory automation applications (with optional PROFIBUS, ProfiNET, DeviceNET, EtherCAT, EtherNet/IP, CANopen, SERCOSIII master module), IoT applications (with optional GbE LAN, Wi-Fi, 3.5G/4G LTE module) and communication applications (with optional GPIO, RS232/422/485). which is definitely the top choice for M2M intelligent system as a factory automation controller and gateway.

Feature

• Specially designed for IOT factory automation
• Control cabinet installation designed like beckhoff style
• Onboard Intel® Celeron® processor J1900 Quad Core 2.0GHz
• 2 x GLAN , 1 x VGA , 1 x HDMI , 4 x USB , 1 x RS232, 1 x RS232/422/485
• 2 x Mini-PCIe socket for optional Wi-Fi/3.5G/4G LTE/Fieldbus modules and various field modules choice
• DC in 12 / 19V /24V

http://www.kingdy.com.tw

