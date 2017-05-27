News By Tag
* Workplace Learning Quotes
* Workplace Learning In 2017
* 2017 Workplace Learning Quotes
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
What's ahead for Workplace Learning in 2017? Quotes from L&D Experts
UpsideLMS brings a compilation of some of the best workplace learning quotes for 2017 from L&D experts the world over in the form of a visually stunning presentation.
"In the past, the best L&D functions focused on delivering high-quality learning in the classroom. However, now the best L&D functions are shifting to meet the new learning needs of employees through different mediums and platforms. We think about this as the "WWW"- employees need to have access to whomever they need to learn from, whenever they want, and wherever it is convenient. As an L&D function, our mandate now is to support these evolving employee learning needs.", says Abhijit Bhaduri, Chief Learning Officer, Wipro Technologies, one of the many L&D experts who has voiced his opinion out loud about the changing face of corporate learning in 2017.
UpsideLMS has complied some of the best workplace learning quotes for 2017 from L&D experts, including the one above by Mr. Bhaduri, the world over in the form of a visually stunning presentation. Titled '2017 Workplace Learning: Quotes from L&D Experts', the presentation showcases quotes highlighting different nuances of 'Learning' in today's workplace by Josh Bersin, Brian Tracy, Bob Mosher, Mark Hurd, Todd Dewett, Connie Malamed, Lori Niles-Hofmann, Clark Quinn, Megan Torrance, Trish Uhl, Arun Pradhan, Britt Andreatta, Abhijit Bhaduri and Jeff Kaplan.
2017 Workplace Learning: Quotes from L&D Experts presentation is available for viewing here (https://www.upsidelms.com/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse