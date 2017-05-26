News By Tag
Holistic RN, Deonne Wright, Contributes a Chapter to a Revolutionary Anthology
In a story titled, "Igniting Purpose Through Grief," Deonne shares her emotional story of loss and how her career as a nurse brought her clarity and understanding.
Deonne says, "My Torch of Purpose is still fueled by connecting to my vulnerability. Leaning into my own pain feeds the fire that lights the way before me. That helps me keep one foot grounded in being human and the other foot on the healer's path. In that way, I can make a difference for people during their most vulnerable states of human response to stress. When I learn the value of leaning in, I am a contribution."
Deonne Wright is a holistic registered nurse who lives in Grants Pass, Oregon. Since leaving the traditional institutional nursing settings, she facilitates transformation for clients in private practice. She obtained her nursing degree from Bakersfield College and has developed many skills in a varied nursing career. She is a poet, has edited multiple nursing newsletters, and authored the documents that assisted her place of employment achieve national Pathway to Excellence® designation and re-designation. Deonne is a 2007 founding Board member of the Oregon Holistic Nurses Association and continues to serve on the Board as the volunteer Communications Coordinator, managing the website, blog, facebook page and newsletter. It's a good thing she enjoys a road trip since her dozen grandchildren live from Oregon to Idaho to Texas.
Compiled by Authentic Messengers and Anita Stewart, RN, edited by Allison Saia, and published by Positive Media Press, Nurse SPARKS is filled with the stories of nurses from across the nation. Stories that reveal what it feels like to be working in a field that takes all of your heart and soul on a daily basis. A career that sometimes takes one to their knees, sends one home crying, exhausted, and spent of all energy. Or one that uplifts, opens the heart, inspires and illuminates.
To learn more about Nurse SPARKS, go to https://authenticmessengers.com/
For more information on Deonne, go to https://www.deonnesaromablends.com
