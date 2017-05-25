 
News By Tag
* Nursing Anthology Holistic
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Publishing
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Bend
  Oregon
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
31302928272625

Energy Healer, Anita Stewart, RN, Contributes a Chapter to a Revolutionary Anthology

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
Nursing Anthology Holistic

Industry:
Publishing

Location:
Bend - Oregon - US

BEND, Ore. - May 31, 2017 - PRLog -- In the new book, Nurse SPARKS, Anita Stewart,RN tells her story of an extraordinary couple and how meeting them transformed Anita's own life and career.

In a story titled, "A Transcendental Love," Anita shares her moving narrative about death with an openness and vulnerability that readers will relate to and her compassion will inspire others going through their own personal loss.

Anita says, "Death IS the great equalizer. Everything else of seeming importance fades away when life is hanging by a thread. In surrender, nothing stands in the way of Boundless Love, in all its expressions. It transcends even death."

Anita Stewart, RN graduated from nursing school in 1978.  In 1981, she experienced critical injuries from a horse accident. During the recuperative period following the event, she was awakened to her God-given gifts of Energy healing and intuitive counseling.  She has a private practice in Bend, OR. called "Bridges of the Heart" where she sees private clients.  She also does phone readings/healings.  Her passion is to bridge energy medicine with mainstream medicine.  Retiring from hospital nursing in 2016 has allowed her to focus exclusively on her practice, writing, teaching classes and community service.  A co-author in "Life Sparks" granted her the title of best-selling author.  Taking leisure in the great outdoors of the Pacific Northwest, she and her fiance, Brian, love playing Pickleball, kayaking, camping, hiking, and exploring new areas.

Compiled by Authentic Messengers and Anita Stewart, RN, edited by Allison Saia, and published by Positive Media Press, Nurse SPARKS is filled with the stories of nurses from across the nation. Stories that reveal what it feels like to be working in a field that takes all of your heart and soul on a daily basis. A career that sometimes takes one to their knees, sends one home crying, exhausted, and spent of all energy. Or one that uplifts, opens the heart, inspires and illuminates.

To learn more about Nurse SPARKS, go to http://www.authenticmessengers.com

For more information on Anita, go to www.bridgesoftheheart.com

Contact Name: Tami Blodgett

Contact Phone: 541-668-7526

Contact E-mail: team@positivemediapress.com

Contact
Tami Blodgett
***@positivemediaventures.com
End
Source:Positive Media Press
Email:***@positivemediaventures.com Email Verified
Tags:Nursing Anthology Holistic
Industry:Publishing
Location:Bend - Oregon - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Positive Media Ventures, LLC PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 31, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share