Energy Healer, Anita Stewart, RN, Contributes a Chapter to a Revolutionary Anthology
In a story titled, "A Transcendental Love," Anita shares her moving narrative about death with an openness and vulnerability that readers will relate to and her compassion will inspire others going through their own personal loss.
Anita says, "Death IS the great equalizer. Everything else of seeming importance fades away when life is hanging by a thread. In surrender, nothing stands in the way of Boundless Love, in all its expressions. It transcends even death."
Anita Stewart, RN graduated from nursing school in 1978. In 1981, she experienced critical injuries from a horse accident. During the recuperative period following the event, she was awakened to her God-given gifts of Energy healing and intuitive counseling. She has a private practice in Bend, OR. called "Bridges of the Heart" where she sees private clients. She also does phone readings/healings. Her passion is to bridge energy medicine with mainstream medicine. Retiring from hospital nursing in 2016 has allowed her to focus exclusively on her practice, writing, teaching classes and community service. A co-author in "Life Sparks" granted her the title of best-selling author. Taking leisure in the great outdoors of the Pacific Northwest, she and her fiance, Brian, love playing Pickleball, kayaking, camping, hiking, and exploring new areas.
Compiled by Authentic Messengers and Anita Stewart, RN, edited by Allison Saia, and published by Positive Media Press, Nurse SPARKS is filled with the stories of nurses from across the nation. Stories that reveal what it feels like to be working in a field that takes all of your heart and soul on a daily basis. A career that sometimes takes one to their knees, sends one home crying, exhausted, and spent of all energy. Or one that uplifts, opens the heart, inspires and illuminates.
To learn more about Nurse SPARKS, go to http://www.authenticmessengers.com
For more information on Anita, go to www.bridgesoftheheart.com
Contact Name: Tami Blodgett
Contact Phone: 541-668-7526
Contact E-mail: team@positivemediapress.com
Contact
Tami Blodgett
***@positivemediaventures.com
