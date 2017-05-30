News By Tag
"When Do I Refer to Hospice (as a Death Doula)?
This episode is not only great for end of life doulas, but for anyone in the medical system or outside of it who accompanies others through serious illness.
This is a huge topic in hospice and other medical communities. Hospices spend millions of dollars educating physicians, as well as the general public, on this very thing.
Last week, one of my newer students asked this golden question and so I took the opportunity to answer it in our public page on Facebook in a LIVE stream format. I bring this to you to share that the answer is not much different no matter who you are.
There are some distinct differences if you are a person who serves as an end of life doula as opposed to a hospital social worker to be sure. Listen in. Those of you who are in mainstream healthcare, visualize how you can use this new group of people who want to serve at the end of life and who are creating private practices as end of life companions and doulas.
This week's podcast: http://www.qualityoflifecare.com/
Our Bio:
Quality of Life Care, LLC, since 2005, has been a leader in palliative care in the non-hospice setting as well as a trainer of end of life doulas. We serve families at the end of life and educate and mentor others who serve them as well. We also consult with small businesses and hospices to bridge the gaps in services and create innovative programs to meet this very special population's needs.
www.qualityoflifecare.com
Deanna Cochran, RN
EOL Doula, Mentor and Educator
***@qualityoflifecare.com
