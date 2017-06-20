News By Tag
Are You the 'Go-to' Person of Your Circle?
Whether it has to do with end of life or not, if you are this person within your family and friend circle, then you are actually dealing with many of the same issues that end of life doulas face. And, it's trickier to be this person because you are known as the best friend, the daughter, the 'cousin who knows', the nurse relative - somehow you are 'in the know', as well as you caring deeply about the person in need.
The biggest concern for you, the "go to" person, is boundaries. Because you are part of the family, or another close place in the circle, you may feel that you are often expected to drop everything because you are needed.
Boundaries around your availability during a crisis may seem like an uncomfortable obstacle, but how many people do you know? What is the possibility of there being several situations during the year that leave you feeling you must stretch to be involved? Be honest about how it affects your own life.
Listen in as I discuss some possibilities to care for you as you care for others.
This week's podcast: http://journeypodcast.com/
Host Bio:
Deanna Cochran is a RN and End of Life Doula, Mentor and Educator. She is founder of Quality of Life Care, LLC, educating and mentoring end of life pioneers from around the world since 2005.
End of Life Doula Certificate Program Information Here: http://www.qualityoflifecare.com/
Deanna Cochran
***@qualityoflifecare.com
