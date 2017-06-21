 
Dr. Michael Barbato, Moment of Death Research

 
 
Dr. Michael Barbato
Dr. Michael Barbato
 
AUSTIN, Texas - June 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Dr. Micahel Barbato has stayed busy enlightening us in end of life matters for decades. Recently he has completed a study with other physicians regarding what they have found in brain activity among some people at the moment of death.

It is fascinating research that you can review  in the Journal of Pain and Symptom Management in the June 2017 Volume. It is referenced in the "Letters" section of the Journal, titled "Moment of Death," for reasons Dr. Barbato explains in the interview.

We all have our own ideas about what is going on during the dying process, at death, and afterwards. But it is bold to try and capture and measure it

In our discussion today Dr. Barbato explains the whole process of what they did and some theories as to what may actually be going on.

Dr. Barbato Bio:

MICHAEL BARBATO has been in medical practice for more than 40 years and has been a palliative care physician for over 20 years.

During this time he has directed several palliative care services within NSW and the ACT and has held the positions of Medical Director at the Sacred Heart Hospice, Darlinghurst, NSW and the Palliative Care Unit at St Joseph's Hospital, Auburn, NSW and was Director of Palliative Care for the ACT Canberra.

He retired in late 2008 and now runs courses on Death and Dying for professional and community groups and continues hands on palliative care with locum work in remote parts of Australia. He has a long-standing interest in unusual experiences around the time of death.

