One Source Wellness & Chiropractic Celebrates Anniversary June 3 With Open House, Giveaways
Free yoga, chair massages, gift bags and more highlight event at Brookfield, WI, clinic
The family-friendly wellness center, 13730 W. Greenfield Ave., has been warmly welcomed by the community since its 2016 opening. Its mission to address the underlying causes of health conditions, and help patients stay well without drugs or surgery, aligns perfectly with growing public interest in managing health through wellness, and with minimal medications.
The June 3 celebration is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. A free yoga introductory class starts at 11 a.m. (mats provided). Free chair massages will be offered throughout the event.
The first 50 visitors, and all children, will receive gift bags. All guests can win door prizes, enter raffles for free services, and enjoy Classy Girl cupcakes. Kids can jump into healthy activity in a bounce house. All products will be offered at 20 percent off.
Patients regularly visit One Source Chiropractic & Wellness (http://www.brookfieldwellness.com/
"Our primary goal is to help patients get healthy and stay healthy, not just cope with pain and other symptoms from recurring conditions,"
The center offers a menu of skin therapy options employing holistic, science-based treatments that restore beauty and wellness. The practices engender an approach that skin and the body are one and the same, and hence intimately connected.
More information on the June 3 event, and on services and treatments available at One Source Chiropractic & Wellness, is available by calling (262) 244-7600 or visiting www.brookfieldwellness.com.
One Source Wellness & Chiropractic
262-244-7600
***@gmail.com
