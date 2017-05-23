 
Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
The various categories of Lusida rubber products and the applications

Lusida rubber has a tremendous application both in domestic and commercial front. Standard and custom rubber can be procured as per the application and specification. There are various classes of rubber products that have different applications.
 
 
WEST KOOTENAYS, Alberta - May 29, 2017 - PRLog -- Rubber is such versatile material that may be molded into various shapes and sizes according to the usage. In a variety of industries, rubber materials are used for different applications. The amazing properties of rubber make it extremely useful. Rubber carries features like higher elasticity, high tensile strength, flexibility and a great compressive strength. In most of the clinical applications, rubber is used. For the making of seals, gaskets and mechanical components, rubber is used. Vulcanization is the process of imparting durability to the rubber and hardening it so that rubber may be used for various applications. When it comes to Lusida rubber, you may categorize it into three classes, namely, industrial rubber goods, tires and consumer goods.

Material options for rubber products

Most of the rubber items are manufactured from durable rubber material while some are made from latexes. Foam rubber sheets are utilized for making furniture and automobiles. Thin walls of rubber can be used for the making of gloves. For the manufacture of rubber items, hard raw material is needed. In order to make such a raw material, rubber has to undergo stages like preparatory stage and then vulcanization. In the preparation stage, raw rubber is mixed along with the other ingredients to make the rubber stock. Semi finished rubber is vulcanized at a temperature of 150 to 400 degrees.

Molded rubber for the industrial rubber goods

Lusida rubber has to be molded rubber to manufacture the industrial rubber goods. There are nearly 30,000 kinds of industrial rubber goods that include parts for gaskets, sealing, packing, rings and shock absorption. Such goods are manufactured in bulk by the molding process and then the vulcanization of rubber stock through injection molding.

Some unmolded industrial rubber goods

It also constitutes the unmolded industrial rubber goods. Nearly 12000 kinds of industrial and unmolded rubber goods are there. They may be used for the sealing of doors, windows of motor vehicles, railroad cars and aircrafts. Unmolded industrial rubber goods may be shaped in the form of cords of different lengths and cross-sections.

Belts for automobiles

Belts form an important part of the engine belt drives, for automobiles. Such belts manufactured from rubber are used extensively in agricultural machines, industrial machines and in automobiles. Both flat belts and the V-Belts may be needed.

There can be various products manufactured from rubber. This also includes hoses that are used for conveying of gases, liquids, friable materials under intense pressure. Consumer goods such as bathing caps, mats, footwear, rubber rings, inner tubes, gloves are also manufactured.

Visit at: http://lusidarubber.com/

