Newly revamped and empowered more than ever – Lusida Rubber Products Inc

Lusida Rubber is a custom creator of rubber products for the industrial, automotive, food processing, appliance and HVAC industries. Their product portfolio is varied and extensive. Extrusion, molding and rubber to metal bonding are offered by them.
 
 
HALSTEAD ST STE 150 PASADENA, New Brunswick - May 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Products Offered

The company's portfolio is divided into Rubber products and Plastics

a.    Organic Rubber

Fluoro

EPDM Polychloroprene (neoprene)

Reclaimed Rubber

Natural

Nitrile SBR

Silicone

Inorganic Rubber

Polyurethane

Thermo-Plastics Rubber and many more

b.    Plastics

Lusida Rubber also manufactures a good variety of plastic products.  Below listed are the Plastics produced by the company

There are 2 types of plastics: Thermosetting polymers and Thermoplastics. Thermoplastics are the plastics that do not undertake chemical change in their configuration when heated. These can be molded time and again. Some examples are polystyrene, polyethylene, polytetrafluoroethylene and polyvinyl chloride. Thermosets can only melt and take shape once; post they have solidified. These always stay solid.

Embracing a change

From 1st of July 2015,lusida rubber  Inc. came under a fresh management which reaffirmed their role as an international supplier of customised rubber and plastic constituents. They aim to placate the needs of their customers with skillfully crafted parts offered at a modest price. All products are carefully packaged and distributed on schedule to their customers.

Road to Success

They are well aware that their success relies upon the value of their exchange with their customers. The aim is to deliver to par or even above the customer expectation. They aim to consistently adhere to and meet all possible standards to guarantee a good future. Yet, a step ahead to their success will be to delight the customers so that the resonance is maximum!

The re-enforcements

Accomplishing all what the company desires requires skilled and expert personnel. Not only that, complete cooperation and participation of all foreign and domestic manufacturers is essential to uphold the uppermost quality standard through the width and extensiveness of the manufacturing and distribution process. For this, the company has made it a point to provide additional emphasis on having the correct re-enforcements!

Their Engineering

Lusida Rubber also presents solutions through Engineering Design and Development. The company has a squad of engineers that are proficient in designing prints as well as prototyping for any industry.  Their engineers have effectively designed and built mechanisms for the lighting, automotive, HVAC and agriculture industries.

Some of their specialisations are

1.    3D CAD Design

2.    CAE Design

3.    CAID Design

4.    CAM Design

5.    Grey Box Design Capabilities and Black Box Design Capabilities

Contact Information

All the information regarding the products and contact is conveniently mentioned on the website. An organic search will lead you to them.

They can be reached by mail at 404 N Halstead St Ste 150 Pasadena, CA 91107. They can be reached by phone on (626)351-1111. You can also email them at info@lusidarubber.com

All in all, lusida rubber is an award-winning supplier of rubber products. All of their products have passed rigorous tests and are TS and ISO certified. They have several years of experiences of helping Tier-1 and OEM manufacturers. Rest assured that you will be captivated by their professional services as well as productions.


Visit at: http://lusidarubber.com/


Contact

Wayne Chin

info@lusidarubber.com

Source:lusida rubber
Email:***@gmail.com
Tags:Lusida, Lusida Rubber, Lusida Rubber Products
Industry:Business
Location:Halstead St Ste 150 Pasadena - New Brunswick - Canada
