Newly revamped and empowered more than ever – Lusida Rubber Products Inc

Lusida Rubber is a custom creator of rubber products for the industrial, automotive, food processing, appliance and HVAC industries. Their product portfolio is varied and extensive. Extrusion, molding and rubber to metal bonding are offered by them.

logo

Contact

Wayne Chin

***@gmail.com Wayne Chin

End

--The company's portfolio is divided into Rubber products and PlasticsFluoroEPDM Polychloroprene (neoprene)Reclaimed RubberNaturalNitrile SBRSiliconeInorganic RubberPolyurethaneThermo-Plastics Rubber and many moreLusida Rubber also manufactures a good variety of plastic products. Below listed are the Plastics produced by the companyThere are 2 types of plastics: Thermosetting polymers and Thermoplastics. Thermoplastics are the plastics that do not undertake chemical change in their configuration when heated. These can be molded time and again. Some examples are polystyrene, polyethylene, polytetrafluoroethylene and polyvinyl chloride. Thermosets can only melt and take shape once; post they have solidified. These always stay solid.From 1st of July 2015,Inc. came under a fresh management which reaffirmed their role as an international supplier of customised rubber and plastic constituents. They aim to placate the needs of their customers with skillfully crafted parts offered at a modest price. All products are carefully packaged and distributed on schedule to their customers.They are well aware that their success relies upon the value of their exchange with their customers. The aim is to deliver to par or even above the customer expectation. They aim to consistently adhere to and meet all possible standards to guarantee a good future. Yet, a step ahead to their success will be to delight the customers so that the resonance is maximum!Accomplishing all what the company desires requires skilled and expert personnel. Not only that, complete cooperation and participation of all foreign and domestic manufacturers is essential to uphold the uppermost quality standard through the width and extensiveness of the manufacturing and distribution process. For this, the company has made it a point to provide additional emphasis on having the correct re-enforcements!Lusida Rubber also presents solutions through Engineering Design and Development. The company has a squad of engineers that are proficient in designing prints as well as prototyping for any industry. Their engineers have effectively designed and built mechanisms for the lighting, automotive, HVAC and agriculture industries.Some of their specialisations are1. 3D CAD Design2. CAE Design3. CAID Design4. CAM Design5. Grey Box Design Capabilities and Black Box Design CapabilitiesAll the information regarding the products and contact is conveniently mentioned on the website. An organic search will lead you to them.They can be reached by mail at 404 N Halstead St Ste 150 Pasadena, CA 91107. They can be reached by phone on (626)351-1111. You can also email them at info@lusidarubber.comAll in all,is an award-winning supplier of rubber products. All of their products have passed rigorous tests and are TS and ISO certified. They have several years of experiences of helping Tier-1 and OEM manufacturers. Rest assured that you will be captivated by their professional services as well as productions.Wayne Chininfo@lusidarubber.com