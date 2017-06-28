A brief overview on silicone Lucida rubber and its various types

Silicone Lucida rubber is the elastomer which is composed of silicone. Used widely in the industries, silicone rubber has multiple formulations, used for the making of silicone casts and molds

Silicone rubber is the popular kind of rubber utilized across various industries. As this kind of rubber displays several unique properties and specifications, it has sophisticated uses. It is the type of rubber which stays unaffected by harsh weather condition and does not even react to the climatic changes. By staying stable across various temperatures, the rubber kind is durable and is resistant to chemicals, radiations, fire and moisture. It has long service life and is odorless and flexible. As per the users, Siliconeis also very easy to work with.As silicone rubber has great flexibility, it is being utilized by several manufacturing sectors. It is a perfect partner for manufacturing needs and is used in making healthcare equipments, electronic goods, automobile, art products and leisure products. More functions of silicone rubber are discovered almost every day. Apart from the manufacturing industry, artists have many reasons to thank silicone rubber. It may be used for making casts and molds. In fact, the casts and molds of silicone rubber turn out to be long lasting, durable, light and flexible. The best part is that the material does not stick to other sorts of materials. You can use silicon rubber to cast different sorts of materials like foam, soap, wax, concrete, plaster.Silicone rubber is the sort of curing rubber which has to be set properly to enhance its durability. But, certain accelerators and curatives need to be added to the rubber by the process of vulcanization. As per the techniques of curing and the use of temperature, we have various kinds of silicone rubber:· The Solid Silicone Rubber or the HTV rubber is the foremost kind of silicon rubber in its solid state. As the solid state rubber has to be cured at high temperature, it is the high temperature solid vulcanization rubber. Displaying excellent qualities, the rubber is used widely across industrial sectors· As the name suggests, the liquid siliconeis available in the liquid state. Since it is two part compound, the liquid rubber needs to be mixed with catalyst to carry out curing process. Displaying a low viscosity, the liquid silicone rubber is high temperature rubber kind.· The RTV or Room Temperature Vulcanization is silicone rubber kind which cures at the room temperature only. It is used to make silicone casts and molds.Silicone rubbers are used for the making of silicone molds and casts. Used widely in the industries, the rubber has multiple formulations.