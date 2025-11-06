News By Tag
Hilton Waikiki Beach Resort & Spa Offers Two Stress-Free Thanksgiving Options
A Dinner Buffet and Coveted "Turkey on the Run" Feast-To-Go from M.A.C. 24/7
By: Stanford Hotels
The Thanksgiving Dinner Buffet invites guests to a bountiful spread of traditional holiday classics alongside local Hawaiian favorites like poke and Island-style red potato mac salad, ensuring there is something for every palate. The festive dining experience will be enhanced by the sounds of live music from local musicians, creating a perfect celebratory atmosphere for family and friends.
Thanksgiving Dinner Buffet Details
For those who prefer to host at home without the hours of cooking, the highly-anticipated Turkey on the Run package offers a complete, ready-to-serve feast. Designed to serve 8–10 guests, this all-inclusive package has become a beloved tradition for local residents and sells out every year. It includes a whole roasted turkey, all the classic sides, and a pumpkin pie to top off the meal.
Turkey on the Run Details
"Thanksgiving is all about spending time with loved ones, not being stuck in the kitchen," said Eric Hanano, Director of Culinary Experience at Hilton Waikiki Beach. "Our buffet brings together the best of both worlds, all the traditional favorites everyone craves, plus a taste of the islands with our local selections. And for those celebrating at home, our Turkey on the Run package is the easiest way to serve a complete, delicious holiday meal. These packages must be pre-ordered and they sell out every year!"
About Hilton Waikiki Beach Resort & Spa
The Hilton Waikīkī Beach Resort & Spa is a 601-room full-service hotel offering beautiful ocean and mountain views, famed MAC 24/7 restaurant, home of the Magic Mystery Show and Asana Spa. The 10th-floor Recreation Deck boasts a large pool and hot tub spa, 9-hole miniature golf course, large poolside cabanas, daybeds, fire pits, green lawn games area and the Hang 10 Bar. The L.B.L.E. Lobby Lounge is home to The Wall All-In-One 4k display, a 146-inch Direct View LED Display, the largest TV display in the Hawaiian Islands. The ballroom of 8000 square feet accommodates up to 600 people sit down banquet, together with another 9,000 sq ft of versatile meeting spaces for group gatherings. The Resort is located just one block from Waikīkī beach, and shopping, dining and entertainment on Kalakaua Avenue. To learn more, visit our website hiltonwaikikibeach.com or follow us for updates on Facebook and Instagram.
Contact
Cara Goodrich
***@hiltonwaikikihotel.com
