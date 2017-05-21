News By Tag
Rugby Pro Brand announces the start of its Rugby Lifestyle Series
Rugby Pro Brand (RPB),will soon launch its Rugby Lifestyle Series Rugby Life. As an influencer in rugby lifestyle, RPB will build upon its apparel line, to bring more content, stories and products to rugby fans alike.
"We are very excited about this new content series we are putting together. Our goal is give people an insight into the rugby life and highlight ways people can enjoy and consume a rugby lifestyle" says Angelo Tanner, President of Rugby Catalyst.
Some content areas that that Rugby Pro Brand will start with are lifestyle tips to help connect fans with the lifestyle. We will be posting topics about some of RPB's favorite drink recipes to have when watching rugby, as well as some favorite drink recipes from some rugby players themselves. RPB will complement the drink recipes with some great BBQ and tailgating food suggestions to enjoy those drink recipes. It will also create stories and content around how to enjoy and watch the game we all love so much, so are some favorite bars and locations where fans like to gather to watch a game.
This new series continues to build upon Rugby Pro Brand's campaign of Make Every Day A Rugby Day ™. "We want to create new fans and teach them how to embrace a rugby lifestyle" -Angelo Tanner
If you have thoughts or suggestions on topics you would like Rugby Pro Brand to talk about or if you would like to be a contributor for content or a story, please email lifestyle@rugbyprobrand.com.
About Rugby Pro Brand
As the premium apparel brand for American rugby, we provide quality products, inspired by American rugby and rugby tradition, lifestyle and sportsmanship. Rugby Pro Brand offers branded apparel, such as but not limited to t-shirts, sweatshirts, sweatpants, polos, hoodies, tanks and jackets. We also offer promotional items/materials such as scarves, hats, cups, and imprinted gifts.
About Rugby Catalyst
Rugby Catalyst combines rugby, creativity and experience to build brands and properties and deliver winning activation programs key to growing the consumption of rugby in America. Rugby Catalyst provides services, media, licensing, sports marketing, associated technologies, and products to the rugby industry.
Contact
Rugby Pro Brand
***@rugbycatalyst.com
