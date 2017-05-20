 
Industry News





May 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
26252423222120

Rugby Pro Brand announces the official launch of its online store

 
 
DENVER - May 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Rugby fans can now purchase Rugby Pro Brand apparel from its online store.  After months of hard work, tshirts and caps became available for purchase on Thursday, May 18th when the online retail store went live.

"We are very proud of the designs and products that we have come up with and are very excited to see what fans have to say about them" says Angelo Tanner, President of Rugby Catalyst. "Throughout the process, we wanted to make sure that we stayed true to our brand, which is to make premium American inspired rugby lifestyle apparel."

With the launch of the online store, Rugby Pro Brand is also excited to launch its Make Every Day A Rugby Day ™ campaign and mantra. Building upon "Saturday is a Rugby Day", Rugby Pro Brand believes everyday should be a rugby day through its lifestyle apparel.

Rugby Catalyst, who owns and manages Rugby Pro Brand is excited for the launch of the site, as it supports its unique Rugby Direct To Fan™ strategy, giving it a medium for creating new fans for its brands and events.

Shop at https://rugbyprobrand.com.

About Rugby Pro Brand

As the premium apparel brand for American rugby, we provide quality products, inspired by American rugby and rugby tradition, lifestyle and sportsmanship. Rugby Pro Brand offers branded apparel, such as but not limited to t-shirts, sweatshirts, sweatpants, polos, hoodies, tanks and jackets. We also offer promotional items/materials such as scarves, hats, cups, and imprinted gifts.

About Rugby Catalyst

Rugby Catalyst combines rugby, creativity and experience to build brands and properties and deliver winning activation programs key to growing the consumption of rugby in America.  Rugby Catalyst provides services, media, licensing, sports marketing, associated technologies, and products to the rugby industry.

Contact
Rugby Pro Brand
***@rugbycatalyst.com
Source:
Email:***@rugbycatalyst.com
