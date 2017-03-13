 
News By Tag
* American Rugby Apparel
* Rugby Lifestyle
* Rugby Pro Brand
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Apparel
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Denver
  Colorado
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
19181716151413

Rugby Catalyst teams up with Rugby Pro Brand to create American rugby lifestyle apparel

 
 
American Rugby Life
American Rugby Life
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* American Rugby Apparel
* Rugby Lifestyle
* Rugby Pro Brand

Industry:
* Apparel

Location:
* Denver - Colorado - US

Subject:
* Companies

DENVER - March 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Rugby Pro Brand will be launching its new apparel line in April of 2017 with investment and support from Rugby Catalyst.

Rugby Pro  is American inspired rugby apparel.  The brand offers a subtle rugby graphics and is about what rugby fans love about our American rugby lifestyle. The Rugby Pro tees offer classic, casual style.  They offer amazingly soft fabrics  and are cozy foundation to making everyday a rugby day. Comfortable to wear, and no matter how many you own, it never seems to be enough.

Rugby Pro Brand will be launched in April of 2017 and with the help of Rugby Catalyst will be offering officially licensed gear of favorite American rugby clubs.

"We have assembled a fantastic team to produce and create an American rugby lifestlye brand that is unique and offers high quality products."  Remarks Angelo Tanner, President of Rugby Catalyst. "This investment is part of our unique Rugby Direct To Fan™ strategy,  and partnering with Rugby Pro will give us a medium for creating new fans for our events."

The amount of investment was not disclosed, however Rugby Catalyst will be the majority management group of the new company.

About Rugby Pro Brand

As the premium apparel brand for American rugby, we provide quality products, inspired by American rugby and rugby tradition, lifestyle and sportsmanship. Make Every Day A Rugby Day.™ Rugby Pro offers branded apparel, such as but not limited to t-shirts, sweatshirts, sweatpants, polos, hoodies, tanks and jackets. We also offer promotional items/materials such as scarves, hats, cups, and imprinted gifts.

About Rugby Catalyst

Rugby Catalyst combines rugby, creativity and experience to build brands and properties and deliver winning activation programs key to growing the consumption of rugby in America.  Rugby Catalyst provides services, media, licensing, sports marketing, associated technologies, and products to the rugby industry.

http://rugbyprobrand.com

Contact
Rugby Pro Brand
***@rugbyprobrand.com
End
Source:
Email:***@rugbyprobrand.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 19, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share