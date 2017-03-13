Rugby Catalyst teams up with Rugby Pro Brand to create American rugby lifestyle apparel

American Rugby Life

-- Rugby Pro Brand will be launching its new apparel line in April of 2017 with investment and support from Rugby Catalyst.Rugby Pro is American inspired rugby apparel. The brand offers a subtle rugby graphics and is about what rugby fans love about our American rugby lifestyle. The Rugby Pro tees offer classic, casual style. They offer amazingly soft fabrics and are cozy foundation to making everyday a rugby day. Comfortable to wear, and no matter how many you own, it never seems to be enough.Rugby Pro Brand will be launched in April of 2017 and with the help of Rugby Catalyst will be offering officially licensed gear of favorite American rugby clubs."We have assembled a fantastic team to produce and create an American rugby lifestlye brand that is unique and offers high quality products." Remarks Angelo Tanner, President of Rugby Catalyst. "This investment is part of our unique Rugby Direct To Fan™ strategy, and partnering with Rugby Pro will give us a medium for creating new fans for our events."The amount of investment was not disclosed, however Rugby Catalyst will be the majority management group of the new company.As the premium apparel brand for American rugby, we provide quality products, inspired by American rugby and rugby tradition, lifestyle and sportsmanship. Make Every Day A Rugby Day.™ Rugby Pro offers branded apparel, such as but not limited to t-shirts, sweatshirts, sweatpants, polos, hoodies, tanks and jackets. We also offer promotional items/materials such as scarves, hats, cups, and imprinted gifts.Rugby Catalyst combines rugby, creativity and experience to build brands and properties and deliver winning activation programs key to growing the consumption of rugby in America. Rugby Catalyst provides services, media, licensing, sports marketing, associated technologies, and products to the rugby industry.