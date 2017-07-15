News By Tag
Rugby Pro Becomes Official Outfitter Of Rugby Academy of America
Rugby Pro and Rugby Academy of America create a long term partnership.
As part of the multi-year agreement, Rugby Pro will exclusively design and supply the apparel and equipment for pre, post and gameday casual wear for each of Rugby Academy of America's camps and teams.
"We are honored to partner with one of the most innovative companies in American rugby," Sean Borman CEO said. "The Rugby Pro team represent a unequivocal commitment to growing rugby and their energy and vision is incomparable. Their trademark "Make Everyday A Rugby Day." is something we live and breathe."
"Rugby Academy of America is a standout addition to the Rugby Pro roster of partners, with a legacy since 2006 and a tremendous national brand." said Angelo Tanner President of Rugby Pro. "We are excited to offer the highest quality rugby lifestyle apparel, and training gear for the entire Rugby Academy of America and it's fan base for years to come."
In addition to outfitting Rugby Academy of America, the brand plans to integrate the academy into its wide-ranging storytelling efforts, including global marketing campaigns, social media initiatives, promotions and grassroots activations.
This new affiliation further expands Rugby Pros leadership as America's rugby lifestyle brand.
About Rugby Pro
Rugby Pro redefines American classic t shirts with rugby tradition, sport and lifestyle. Inspired from the values of the game of rugby coupled with American spirit, you'll find Rugby Pro apparel to be well crafted, great fitting and rugby influenced. At Rugby Pro we hope to become a staple of your own rugby tradition. You'll find our shirts to be one of the best t shirts you will ever wear.
With a keen attention to detail, our shirts are created with fabrics so comfy you'll want to sleep in them. Rugby Pro strives to be the softest. Ever. Our Rugby Pro t shirts are side-seamed. Side seams create the crafted, tailored structure a tee needs to fit correctly, feel great and become a favorite.
Rugby Pro offers a variety of sizes, colors and graphic designs. In a variety of t shirts, caps, hoodies, polos, and accessories.
About Rugby Academy of America
Rugby Academy of America provides the only cloud based sports science application focused on rugby. Rugby Academy of America is an inclusive academy from beginners to professionals everyone is encouraged to participate. Our Academies have been held across the country since 2006.
www.rugbyacademyamerica.com
https://www.facebook.com/
Twitter @RugbyAcademyUSA (https://twitter.com/
Contact
Rugby Pro
***@rugbyprobrand.com
