New Board members for Broadland Housing Group

Norwich-based Broadland Housing Group is delighted to announce four new appointments to its board.

-- Siobhan Trice and Samantha England join as tenant board members, while Chris Ewbank and Dr Simon Hibberd join as independents. All four have been co-opted onto the Board and will face formal election by shareholders at the AGM in September.Chris Ewbank will, subject to election by shareholders, succeed Jenny Manser as Chair in the autumn. Jenny has been interim Chair since last summer, when Alison Inman, who was elected Chair in 2015, had to resign from the Board due to ill health. Jenny is planning to retire from the Board at the 2017 AGM after 9 years of service to the Group.is the Chief Financial Officer/Senior Bursar of St John's College, Cambridge, responsible for the college's £525 million endowment, human resources, strategic planning, governance, regulatory compliance and fundraising. Before joining St John's in 2005, Chris was Chief Operating Officer of Rothschild's Asian Investment banking in Hong Kong, having joined Rothschild in 2000. Previously, he was an investment banker for Schroders in London, Singapore and New York. Chris qualified as a solicitor in 1988 and holds an MBA from INSEAD.worked as GP in Norfolk for almost 30 years, retiring earlier this year. As Senior Partner of his practice, Simon championed collaborative working across local health and social services; established the innovative social enterprise Breckland Care at Home, which provides almost 700 hours of personal care each week; and worked closely with the South Norfolk Clinical Commissioning Group.is a Health and Social Care Assessor for NVQs at Babington Business College, Derby. She has spent most of her career in the field of health and social care, including roles as Service Manager for Leaf Care Services and Training Adviser for the YMCA. She is a member of her local Patient and Participant Group (PPG) and the Independent Advisory Group (IAG) for Norfolk Constabularyis the Business Officer for a local ecological consultancy, responsible for the organisation's general office management and financial reporting. She was previously Business Development Manager for Loddon Equestrian and Adnams plc. She has also worked as a Distillery Tour Guide and Contact Centre Coordinator for Adnams.Michael Newey, Group Chief Executive, commented: "We are delighted to welcome four new members to the Board. They bring with them diverse skills and experience that will further strengthen our governance and strategic planning. Siobhan and Sam will help us maintain our emphasis on ensuring that our services are fit for purpose for our residents; Simon will strengthen our focus on joining up housing with health and social care; while Chris not only brings his considerable chairing skills, but also his understanding and experience of funding markets at a time when we know we have to raise more debt to meet our ambition to grow our housing stock by 3% per annum. The Board and executive are looking forward to working with all four new members over the years ahead."