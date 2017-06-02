News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Inchcape scoops national Macmillan charity award
Automotive retailer recognised as it exceeds first annual fundraising target by 50%
The Building a Partnership Foundation Award recognises companies who are new partners of the charity but have already made a significant impact with fundraising, awareness and support. Inchcape was selected for the way in which each of its 100 UK-wide retail sites have taken Macmillan into their hearts and worked to exceed the first year fundraising target. The employees came up with many creative ideas to raise money and this passion and effort really impressed Macmillan.
One of Inchcape's most recent fundraising activities saw the company swap alloy wheels for aprons to take part in the Great Inch 'cake' Bake Off. Each retail site was given the technical challenge of putting their baking skills to the test for Macmillan. Star bakers from across the business created create show-stopping cakes for customers and colleagues including a four-tier sponge Mercedes Benz key fob and a replica of one of their Audi centres. The activity raised more than £4,500.
Angie Lawrence-Scott, Head of Communications for Inchcape UK, said: "We appointed Macmillan as our charity partner, following a staff vote, in early in 2016. We gave our teams the freedom to come up with their own fundraising ideas, as well as giving them national challenges to take part in across the Inchcape group. Our colleagues have all fully embraced the charity and set about fundraising in many creative and innovative ways – from sponsored bike rides to cake sales and even holding a comedy night. We're delighted to be given this award which is testament to the efforts of all our colleagues in supporting Macmillan. I know our teams care about this charity and what it stands for so they are passionate about raising money and making a difference."
Claire Singlehurst, Director of Relationship Fundraising for Macmillan, said: "Our corporate partnership leadership team were really impressed by the foundations and commitment Inchcape UK has put into our partnership, embedding Macmillan into the organisational culture and creating fun engagement opportunities to raise money and meet business objectives. The results speak for themselves – having initially set out to raise £50,000; Inchcape employees exceeded this by 50% to raise £75,000 to support people living with cancer across the UK. Inchcape UK stood out for us amongst stiff competition, and we're delighted to be continuing our partnership this year."
Working in partnership with some of the world's most prestigious car brands, Inchcape Retail UK was voted the 2016 No. 1 Best Big Company to Work For in the Sunday Times Top 100. The company is a very active charity supporter, with colleagues across its sites given a paid volunteer day each year to support a chosen charity. Inchcape is currently running a nationwide recruitment drive to appoint 350+ vehicle technicians. To apply for a technician role within the organisation contact Inchcape Resourcer Chris Irving on chris.irving@
-Ends-
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse