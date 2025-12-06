News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
D.C.-based StoneBridge Investments Acquires 300-Unit Luxe at 1820 Apartments in Tampa
By: StoneBridge Investments
Luxe at 1820 is located at 1820 Crosstown Club Place in the Tampa suburb of Brandon, FL, eight miles east of downtown Tampa. It's prime location in the MSA provides a compelling opportunity to acquire a well-built property in one of the country's most dynamic and fastest-growing metropolitan regions. The property offers direct access to the major employment corridors, strong retail centers, high performing schools, and a growing transportation network that supports Tampa's economic ascent.
"We are extremely bullish on Tampa and the broader Florida growth story," said Kees Bruggen, Managing Director of StoneBridge Investments. "This region has repeatedly demonstrated its resilience and economic competitiveness, and we believe Tampa is positioned to outperform over the coming period, especially as the supply pipeline moderates and demand remains stable. Luxe at 1820 aligns perfectly with our strategy of acquiring high-quality assets in markets with durable long-term fundamentals and strong projected household formation."
Built in 2009 to a high standard and offering an attractive mix of unit types and amenities, Luxe at 1820 provides a strong foundation for value creation through capital improvements. StoneBridge plans to implement a comprehensive renovation program over time.
"Luxe at 1820 is a great example of what we are looking for—a well-located, high-quality asset that is poised for targeted reinvestment,"
The acquisition of Luxe at 1820 strengthens StoneBridge's presence in Florida, one of the firm's primary target markets. The company continues to pursue both value-add and core-plus acquisitions in high-growth metros across the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast backed by strong demographics, pro-business environments, and expanding employment sectors.
Brian Moulder and Chris Chadbourne of Walker & Dunlop represented the seller, American Landmark. Financing was secured by Connor Locke, Brenden Coleman, and Skye Stansbury of Walker & Dunlop.
About StoneBridge Investments
StoneBridge Investments (http://www.stonebridgeinvestments.com) is a privately held real estate investment firm focused exclusively on U.S. multifamily housing. With offices in Washington, D.C. and Amsterdam, the firm combines international investment capabilities with on-the-ground execution expertise. Since its inception, StoneBridge and its affiliates have invested more than $1.7 billion in multifamily communities across high-growth U.S. markets on behalf of both European and domestic capital partners. The company focuses on identifying high-quality assets in resilient metros and enhancing them through thoughtful renovation, operational improvements, and long-term value creation strategies.
Backed by the Amsterdam-based family investment office Timeless Investments, StoneBridge leverages deep market knowledge, strong industry relationships, and an entrepreneurial approach rooted in more than four decades of experience. The firm is committed to elevating the resident experience, investing responsibly, and delivering consistent results for its partners while contributing positively to the communities in which it operates.
Contact
Bruce Beck
DB&R Marketing Communications, Inc.
***@dbrpr.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse