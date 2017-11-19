 
News By Tag
* Chotapeg
* Gibsons
* Grandparent
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Family
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Hemel Hempstead
  Hertfordshire
  England
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





November 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
25242322212019


Gibsons And Chotapeg Join Forces To Support Grandparents In Active Play For Children

Gibsons, the UK's leading puzzle manufacturer, and Chotapeg, an online social community for grandparents, are joining forces to reinforce the importance of active play for children and the key role grandparents have in this.
 
 
Chotapeg is a new social networking site for grandparents
Chotapeg is a new social networking site for grandparents
HEMEL HEMPSTEAD, England - Nov. 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Puzzling has many health benefits, from improving hand-eye coordination, promoting manual dexterity and developing problem solving skills. In addition, jigsaws also stimulate conversation and bring people together as they try to solve the tricky puzzle. Some of the best conversations happen whilst people are involved in an activity together.

Over the coming months, Chotapeg and Gibsons will be working together on joint initiatives to promote this.

Sharon Slade, Co-founder of Chotapeg ,said: "Here at Chotapeg, wcj we are supporters of multigenerational play and the benefits this brings. Gibsons seemed the perfect partner and we look forward to working with them over the coming months."

Samantha Goodburn, Gibsons' Marketing and PR Executive, said: "We're thrilled to have joined forces with Chotapeg as they have very similar goals and values to us – to bring people together through a love of traditional pastimes. We believe that puzzles and games should be enjoyed by all ages and we look forward to sharing our plans with all."

For more information on Chotapeg, visit www.chotapeg.com.

Contact
FOUR Agency
***@fouragency.co.uk
End
Source:Chotapeg
Email:***@fouragency.co.uk Email Verified
Tags:Chotapeg, Gibsons, Grandparent
Industry:Family
Location:Hemel Hempstead - Hertfordshire - England
Subject:Partnerships
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
FOUR Agency PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Nov 24, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share