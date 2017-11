Gibsons, the UK's leading puzzle manufacturer, and Chotapeg, an online social community for grandparents, are joining forces to reinforce the importance of active play for children and the key role grandparents have in this.

Chotapeg is a new social networking site for grandparents

-- Puzzling has many health benefits, from improving hand-eye coordination, promoting manual dexterity and developing problem solving skills. In addition, jigsaws also stimulate conversation and bring people together as they try to solve the tricky puzzle. Some of the best conversations happen whilst people are involved in an activity together.Over the coming months, Chotapeg and Gibsons will be working together on joint initiatives to promote this.Sharon Slade, Co-founder of Chotapeg ,said: "Here at Chotapeg, wcj we are supporters of multigenerational play and the benefits this brings. Gibsons seemed the perfect partner and we look forward to working with them over the coming months."Samantha Goodburn, Gibsons' Marketing and PR Executive, said: "We're thrilled to have joined forces with Chotapeg as they have very similar goals and values to us – to bring people together through a love of traditional pastimes. We believe that puzzles and games should be enjoyed by all ages and we look forward to sharing our plans with all."For more information on Chotapeg, visit www.chotapeg.com