Planet Nomads, an exciting sci-fi sandbox survival game, is releasing on Steam Early Access
Do you think you would handle the life of a nomad? Find out by beginning your own adventure in the vast, unforgiving universe of Planet Nomads – Craneballs is excited to announce that the game is launching on Steam Early Access today.
Planet Nomads offers an incredible spectrum of experiences through procedurally generated worlds populated with alien creatures and a surprising and challenging environment. Play the game and see if you're able to survive in this harsh reality…
This is it – Planet Nomads is finally launching on Steam Early Access. You can grab a copy and set off on a fantastic journey through unexplored worlds from today, May 25th. The price is $30, but there's a 10% release discount.
Build. Explore. Survive. About Planet Nomads
Would you survive on an undiscovered alien planet? Are you ready to gather all the necessary resources and begin a nomadic life full of challenges and unexpected situations? Remember that you're on your own – as an astronaut scientist, you have crashed on a strangely captivating planet where no human has set foot before. Keeping your wits about you and securing your basic human needs – including eating, drinking, and the need for shelter – is crucial to your survival.
Find the game here: http://store.steampowered.com/
Uncover advanced materials and build what you want with nearly a hundred building blocks at your disposal. Build a shelter for protection against dangerous creatures and harsh weather, a nice vehicle to expand your reach, and start exploring. Unlocking advanced technology allows you to visit the more hazardous locations where you wouldn't have survived before. You may have seen your immediate surroundings, but a couple of miles away (or hundreds of feet up) things can become radically different. The Sandy engine generates believable planets of all kinds, with multiple biomes spreading from pole to pole, meaning the journey from north pole to south pole becomes an epic and everchanging adventure through various locations, including icy poles, hot and sandy equators, and colorful jungles.
Living the nomadic life is full of danger. And adventure, sure. But mostly danger. Surviving on an inhabited planet is no easy task, but with careful planning, caution, and a healthy amount of curiosity, you can do it. As long as you overcome radiation, the poisonous atmosphere, being slashed to pieces, frozen to death, eaten alive, starved, and generally ended, that is.
WATCH THE EARLY ACCESS LAUNCH TRAILER HERE (https://www.youtube.com/
PLANET NOMADS – MAIN FEATURES:
· Explore a vast, colorful universe unlike anything you have seen before – visit strange procedurally generated worlds with intricate biomes
· Live the life of a nomad – begin your adventure in an unforgiving, yet fascinating environment
· Face the dangers of an undiscovered world – don't get slashed, frozen, eaten, or poisoned
· Use your imagination and create whatever you want
· Lego-style building on a large scale! Build constructions with resources you gathered and uncover even more useful materials
· Enhance your tech and master your survivalist nomadic skills to perfection
· Creating a spaceship capable of interplanetary travel is your first end goal
Planet Nomads is available in Steam Early Access starting today with a 10% discount. You can find it at http://store.steampowered.com/
More information about the game can be found on the official website (https://www.planet-
About Craneballs
We are Craneballs, a team of 20 youngsters located in Ostrava, a fierce city in the Czech Republic reborn from the ashes of its coal industry heritage. We've been making mobile games as a team since 2009 – our biggest success came with Overkill in 2011, which reached #1 on US iPhone charts.
Since then our original shooter game turned into a series, and each new installment was a huge leap forward for us as far as game development goes. While the first Overkill was completely 2D, we already had 3D enemies and gun models in Overkill 2. The last one, Overkill 3, was our biggest game yet – a full 3D world, 3rd person shooter, and also our first game in Unity. We learned a lot about 3D modeling doing our own character animations in our newly set up mocap studio. It truly was our biggest game… until now. http://www.craneballs.com/
