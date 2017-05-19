 
News By Tag
* Craneballs
* Planet Nomads
* Games
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Games
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Ostrava
  Czech
  Czech Republic
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
25242322212019


Planet Nomads, an exciting sci-fi sandbox survival game, is releasing on Steam Early Access

Do you think you would handle the life of a nomad? Find out by beginning your own adventure in the vast, unforgiving universe of Planet Nomads – Craneballs is excited to announce that the game is launching on Steam Early Access today.
 
 
Planet Nomads
Planet Nomads
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Craneballs
Planet Nomads
Games

Industry:
Games

Location:
Ostrava - Czech - Czech Republic

Subject:
Products

OSTRAVA, Czech Republic - May 25, 2017 - PRLog -- Publisher and developer Craneballs presents the launch trailer for Planet Nomads. The game is finally available on Steam Early Access for all players that are ready to explore its unusual, atmospheric planets full of wonders.

Planet Nomads offers an incredible spectrum of experiences through procedurally generated worlds populated with alien creatures and a surprising and challenging environment. Play the game and see if you're able to survive in this harsh reality…

This is it – Planet Nomads is finally launching on Steam Early Access. You can grab a copy and set off on a fantastic journey through unexplored worlds from today, May 25th. The price is $30, but there's a 10% release discount.

Build. Explore. Survive. About Planet Nomads

Would you survive on an undiscovered alien planet? Are you ready to gather all the necessary resources and begin a nomadic life full of challenges and unexpected situations? Remember that you're on your own – as an astronaut scientist, you have crashed on a strangely captivating planet where no human has set foot before. Keeping your wits about you and securing your basic human needs – including eating, drinking, and the need for shelter – is crucial to your survival.

Find the game here: http://store.steampowered.com/app/504050/.

Uncover advanced materials and build what you want with nearly a hundred building blocks at your disposal. Build a shelter for protection against dangerous creatures and harsh weather, a nice vehicle to expand your reach, and start exploring. Unlocking advanced technology allows you to visit the more hazardous locations where you wouldn't have survived before. You may have seen your immediate surroundings, but a couple of miles away (or hundreds of feet up) things can become radically different. The Sandy engine generates believable planets of all kinds, with multiple biomes spreading from pole to pole, meaning the journey from north pole to south pole becomes an epic and everchanging adventure through various locations, including icy poles, hot and sandy equators, and colorful jungles.

Living the nomadic life is full of danger. And adventure, sure. But mostly danger. Surviving on an inhabited planet is no easy task, but with careful planning, caution, and a healthy amount of curiosity, you can do it. As long as you overcome radiation, the poisonous atmosphere, being slashed to pieces, frozen to death, eaten alive, starved, and generally ended, that is.

WATCH THE EARLY ACCESS LAUNCH TRAILER HERE (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1rvN_Ue3bdI)



PLANET NOMADS – MAIN FEATURES:

·         Explore a vast, colorful universe unlike anything you have seen before – visit strange procedurally generated worlds with intricate biomes

·         Live the life of a nomad – begin your adventure in an unforgiving, yet fascinating environment

·         Face the dangers of an undiscovered world – don't get slashed, frozen, eaten, or poisoned

·         Use your imagination and create whatever you want

·         Lego-style building on a large scale! Build constructions with resources you gathered and uncover even more useful materials

·         Enhance your tech and master your survivalist nomadic skills to perfection

·         Creating a spaceship capable of interplanetary travel is your first end goal

Planet Nomads is available in Steam Early Access starting today with a 10% discount. You can find it at http://store.steampowered.com/app/504050/. The regular price of the Early Access version of the game is $30.00. It will also be available for purchase on GOG: https://www.gog.com/game/planet_nomads/.

More information about the game can be found on the official website (https://www.planet-nomads.com/), and on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/PlanetNomads/?fref=ts) and Twitter (https://twitter.com/planetnomads).

About Craneballs

We are Craneballs, a team of 20 youngsters located in Ostrava, a fierce city in the Czech Republic reborn from the ashes of its coal industry heritage. We've been making mobile games as a team since 2009 – our biggest success came with Overkill in 2011, which reached #1 on US iPhone charts.

Since then our original shooter game turned into a series, and each new installment was a huge leap forward for us as far as game development goes. While the first Overkill was completely 2D, we already had 3D enemies and gun models in Overkill 2. The last one, Overkill 3, was our biggest game yet – a full 3D world, 3rd person shooter, and also our first game in Unity. We learned a lot about 3D modeling doing our own character animations in our newly set up mocap studio. It truly was our biggest game… until now. http://www.craneballs.com/
End
Source:Craneballs
Email:***@pr-outreach.com
Posted By:***@pr-outreach.com Email Verified
Phone:+48 694 955 535
Tags:Craneballs, Planet Nomads, Games
Industry:Games
Location:Ostrava - Czech - Czech Republic
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
PR Outreach PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 25, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share