The soccer tournament was held at the beautiful Glendale Sports Complex. They day was beautiful but brought a punishing heat that tested all players' and spectators' dedication to their team. Students flocked to the fields full of enthusiasm and excitement to cheer for their school. And this year brought some exciting matches and interesting results. The battle between OC and DTLA ended in a nail-biting spectacle of penalty kicks. While the Torrance Sharks struck first blood versus the Alhambra Dragons. Needless to say, the atmosphere was energetic and full of cheers. No matter how many times these tournaments take place, the drama doesn't end. At the end of the tournament, the DTLA Angels proved their worthiness to be crowned champions over the Torrance Sharks. However, at the end of the day, the tournament is about fun and building friendships. Language Systems loves bringing people together to cherish diversity, culture, and friendship in an atmosphere that is welcoming to all. Let's hope the upcoming Volleyball Tournament is as exciting as this year's goal mania Soccer Tournament.