News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
About the recent events happening in the United States
Even though you are here legally in the United States in a safe environment at Language Systems, we advise all students to take extra precautions while traveling abroad, and if possible, postpone any travel whether you are from one of the affected countries or not. If you wish to stay in the U.S. and continue your studies, it may be better to stay put until we have more clarity in this situation.
We also want to tell you, our students, that we are here for you. If you are feeling anxious and need to talk, your Program Coordinator is there for you. If you have any concerns about your visa status, please speak with your Office Manager. We look forward to talking to you and helping you with your goals in English.
Despite the recent Executive Action affecting visitors from certain countries, Language Systems and the majority of people here in California value international students and the contributions, culturally and economically, that you bring to our communities. Since opening in 1987, we have been blessed by the cultural and ethnic diversity of our student population at Language Systems. No Executive Action will change this as we continue to welcome students from all backgrounds to our school.
For more: http://languagesystems.edu/
Contact
+14243354182
***@languagesystems.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse