February 2017





About the recent events happening in the United States

 
LOS ANGELES - Feb. 2, 2017 - PRLog -- During these uncertain times created by the Executive Order that may affect you, your family and your friends, we want to ensure all our current and prospective students that Language Systems is committed to its mission of providing you with an inclusive and student-centered learning environment where you can achieve your academic and professional goals in English. We will do our best to keep you informed as we closely monitor current events.

Even though you are here legally in the United States in a safe environment at Language Systems, we advise all students to take extra precautions while traveling abroad, and if possible, postpone any travel whether you are from one of the affected countries or not. If you wish to stay in the U.S. and continue your studies, it may be better to stay put until we have more clarity in this situation.

We also want to tell you, our students, that we are here for you. If you are feeling anxious and need to talk, your Program Coordinator is there for you. If you have any concerns about your visa status, please speak with your Office Manager. We look forward to talking to you and helping you with your goals in English.

Despite the recent Executive Action affecting visitors from certain countries, Language Systems and the majority of people here in California value international students and the contributions, culturally and economically, that you bring to our communities. Since opening in 1987, we have been blessed by the cultural and ethnic diversity of our student population at Language Systems. No Executive Action will change this as we continue to welcome students from all backgrounds to our school.

For more: http://languagesystems.edu/

Language Systems International College of English.
