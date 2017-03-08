LSInclusion – Women and Girls at Language Systems

End

-- Empowering girls and woman through education is a priority for Language Systems International (LSI). The teachers and staff are making a coordinated and collaborative effort to diminish the gender gap in education abroad. According to recent reports, the major number of inquiries received by accredited institution came from Colombia, Venezuela and Brazil, and 60% of them were women. Social media follows the same pattern. On the Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/LSIUSA/ 54% of the followers are women and 46% are men. Institutions benefit greatly from students with different cultural, educational, and economic backgrounds.International inclusive education is crucial in building relationships between people and communities. Language Systems knows that these relationships can solve global challenges like strong cultural norms favoring boys' education and negative classroom environments that create a lack of confidence among girls. "When we are developing a new marketing campaign, we tried to be the most inclusive as possible. Women are an increasingly dominant economic force and our goal is to help them to reach their dreams by developing the ability to think, read, and write in English," said Karla Solórzano, Marketing Supervisor at Language Systems.On International Women's Day, Language Systems will dedicate a special place for women through its posts online. "Social media is a place where people can come together, share experiences and develop mutual understanding. Also, the possibility for cultural exchange with other countries through Instagram, for example, can built a bridge to women from different parts of the globe, encouraging them to study abroad," said Mayra Oliveira, Marketing Assistant at Language Systems. The use of different social media by the school is turning into an effective lever to amplify women's voices and identify strategies to better facilitate their impact on the decision-making process.Language Systems International has four well-established campuses (Downtown LA, Orange County, South Bay LA, and Northeast LA) committed to intercultural growth, beginning with a variety of programs for non-native English Speakers, including basic ESL courses, as well as test preparation programs such as TOEFL and TOEIC. Furthermore, specialized LSI classes focusing on pronunciation, conversation and writing skills motivate students to express themselves through English. Each campus provides a safe environment for students, especially for women and girls. Language Systems' goal is to encourage them to feel safe in the process of learning, providing them with a remarkable and empowering experience.For more information please visit www.languagesystems.edu