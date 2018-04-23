News By Tag
Language Systems - Downtown LA Announces New Location
New Downtown Los Angeles Campus to Start Classes on May 1st, 2018
Karla Solorzano, the Marketing Manager, views the move as an exciting time for both students and LSI employees. "As the largest campus, we have always tried to provide students with comfortable facilities, convenient transportation, and accessible parking. This new location offers all this and more! We are very excited about the move and look forward to our students enjoying the new campus very soon."
Founded in Los Angeles, California in 1987, Language Systems has provided a variety of programs to students from all over the world, tailoring its classes to meet its students' needs. The school combines high-quality English language teaching with cultural and practical training, making it ideal for students with academic or professional goals.
With four locations in Southern California (Downtown LA, Northeast LA, Orange County and South Bay LA), LSI equips international students with the critical skills needed to function successfully in an English-speaking environment, thus helping students to become successful both in their academic and professional endeavors. Language Systems - DTLA is the largest of all four campuses and hosts students from countries all over the world.
Ligia Andersen, who has been the Program Coordinator at the downtown location for the past decade, is also looking forward to the change of location. "We are very excited to start working in the new location! Language Systems DTLA will be much closer to a variety of restaurants, coffee shops, banks, and entertainment. The location is currently being renovated to welcome LSI students, faculty, and staff on May 1st!"
Language Systems - DTLA's new campus is conveniently located in a bustling area full of shops, restaurants, and cafes, just across the street from the Wilshire and Normandie subway station. It is located on the 9th floor with spacious classrooms and plenty of space for students to study and spend free time with classmates and friends. All classes will start on Tuesday, May 1, 2018.
For more information, please visit https://www.languagesystems.edu
Apr 23, 2018