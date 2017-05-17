Fortune 100 Selective Demolition

News By Tag
Multiple walk-throughs with the IT team and two technicians were conducted as demolition progressed to identify what was should be removed and, more importantly, what had to stay to support the operation. Walls and ceilings were opened up to reveal miles and miles of live single- and multi-mode fiber cable, copper communication wire, and CAT 5 data cable running through innerduct alongside dead wires and cables that had been disconnected years ago, requiring painstaking teamwork to figure out what was what. Active cable was neatly bundled and marked to stay with color-coded ribbons while old, dead cable was carefully marked and removed. Simultaneously, a team of electricians worked on regular power distribution, UPS power, and emergency power that ran throughout the facility, marking critical feeders and circuits with red spray paint while marking others slated for demolition with black.
This preliminary infrastructure phase culminated with two weekend shutdowns during which R. Baker & Son coordinated closely with electricians and the IT group to remove several electrical panels and swap electrical loads over to new panels and to run new wires and cables in floor openings. The shutdowns were successfully completed with scarcely a hitch, to the great delight and relief of the ever-worried project engineer. From there, the Baker Team moved on to the careful demolition of walls, ceilings and other structural elements in preparation for the renovation.
