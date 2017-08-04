Clean Room Demolition with R. Baker and Son

Pharmaceutical Clean Room

Art Sferlazzo

-- Interior and selective demolition projects involving cleanrooms are particularly sensitive when it comes to control of particulates, temperature, humidity and pressurization. R. Baker & Son is highly experienced in this form of clean demolition and recently completed a project making way for future expansion of existing cleanrooms into other parts of a facility. The project required the removal of existing office and laboratory space, as well as other support areas adjacent to existing cleanrooms.One of the client's top concerns during the project was preventing particulates from infiltrating the cleanrooms, so R. Baker & Son put together a plan that would cocoon the demolition area in its own negative space. Step one was to create a barrier wall between the demolition space and clean areas consisting of floor-to-ceiling metal studs lined with thick-mil plastic completely sealing the area. Existing exhaust fans in the demolition area were kept running at almost full speed with MERV 8 blue filter fabric that was checked regularly and changed as needed. A smoke test was conducted to verify the space was negative to all surrounding areas.A temporary airlock sized for the task at hand was installed to further ensure that contaminants from non-clean areas were not brought into the demolition space. The airlock had a separate HEPA exhaust fan to create a negative chamber and was continually monitored by a magnahelic gauge to ensure negative pressure was maintained. As work proceeded, demolition debris was bagged and placed into brand new plastic tilt trucks, or trash buggies. The buggies were closed and sealed with plastic, carted into the airlock and wiped down. After disposing of the debris, the buggies were again wiped down within the airlock before reentering the demolition area. Blue sticky mats were peeled off multiple times daily.Upon completion of demolition, the demo area was thoroughly inspected, punch listed and HEPA vacuumed clean. The space was ready for construction of new cleanrooms that would eventually be added. The client was fully satisfied with the demolition project outcome and R. Baker & Son's performance from start to finish.R. Baker & Son - All Industrial Services190 Boundary RoadMarlboro, NJ 07746732-222-3553