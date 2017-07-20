Environmental Cleanup - R. Baker and Son

Environmental Cleanup on Demolition Site

Contact

Art Sferlazzo

Demolition & Rigging Manager

Art Sferlazzo
Demolition & Rigging Manager

End

-- A lot of people may not associate demolition and rigging with environmental cleanup, but contractors like R. Baker & Son play a big part on many fronts. Rigging and demolition contractors remove abandoned vehicles, engines, tires, equipment, and other various large debris from the sides of roadways and bridges in areas that are hard to reach by tow truck. Cranes and cargo nets are often needed to hoist illegally-dumped from steep hillsides, drop-offs, cliffs and riverbanks, and in some instances, bobcats and other equipment must be lowered by crane to move debris to a central point for rigging. R. Baker & Son is often involved in such cleanups, particularly after Superstorm Sandy struck the New York and New Jersey coast, but this is a problem that affects all fifty states.Rigging and demolition contractors are usually hired to perform environmental cleanup by private enterprises or by local, state or federal government, but many donate services to volunteer programs like Adopt-A-Highway, Boy Scouts, churches, and other organizations. Carting companies get involved as well to properly dispose of metal, concrete, and other trash. Safety is imperative, so it is important that trained rigging and demo personnel take charge to keep volunteers safe and ensure they are not injured during demolition, crane and rigging-related activities.About R. Baker & Son All Industrial ServicesR. Baker & Son All Industrial Services, a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Business (SDVOB), is a premier specialized contractor operating in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico, with over one hundred employees and an exemplary safety record (we have been directly involved in four sites that received VPP OSHA Safety Awards). R. Baker & Son is financially strong, with bonding capabilities over $10 million. Capabilities include industrial and commercial demolition, rigging, machinery- and plant-moving, dismantling, decommissioning, plant and equipment relocation, interior demolition, selective demolition, warehousing, wrecking and razing, millwright, plant reconfigurations, heavy rigging, salvage, environmental services, remediation, decontamination, abatement, and investment and asset recovery.R. Baker & Son - All Industrial Services190 Boundary RoadMarlboro, NJ 07746732-222-3553