 
News By Tag
* Demolition
* Environmental
* Rigging
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Industrial
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Marlboro
  New Jersey
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
26252423222120

Environmental Cleanup - R. Baker and Son

 
 
Environmental Cleanup on Demolition Site
Environmental Cleanup on Demolition Site
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Demolition
* Environmental
* Rigging

Industry:
* Industrial

Location:
* Marlboro - New Jersey - US

Subject:
* Reports

MARLBORO, N.J. - July 26, 2017 - PRLog -- A lot of people may not associate demolition and rigging with environmental cleanup, but contractors like R. Baker & Son play a big part on many fronts. Rigging and demolition contractors remove abandoned vehicles, engines, tires, equipment, and other various large debris from the sides of roadways and bridges in areas that are hard to reach by tow truck. Cranes and cargo nets are often needed to hoist illegally-dumped from steep hillsides, drop-offs, cliffs and riverbanks, and in some instances, bobcats and other equipment must be lowered by crane to move debris to a central point for rigging.  R. Baker & Son is often involved in such cleanups, particularly after Superstorm Sandy struck the New York and New Jersey coast, but this is a problem that affects all fifty states.

Rigging and demolition contractors are usually hired to perform environmental cleanup by private enterprises or by local, state or federal government, but many donate services to volunteer programs like Adopt-A-Highway, Boy Scouts, churches, and other organizations. Carting companies get involved as well to properly dispose of metal, concrete, and other trash.  Safety is imperative, so it is important that trained rigging and demo personnel take charge to keep volunteers safe and ensure they are not injured during demolition, crane and rigging-related activities.

About R. Baker & Son All Industrial Services

R. Baker & Son All Industrial Services, a  Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Business (SDVOB)  in business since 1935, is a premier specialized contractor operating in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico, with over one hundred employees and an exemplary safety record (we have been directly involved in four sites that received VPP OSHA Safety Awards). R. Baker & Son is financially strong, with bonding capabilities over $10 million. Capabilities include industrial and commercial demolition, rigging, machinery- and plant-moving, dismantling, decommissioning, plant and equipment relocation, interior demolition, selective demolition, warehousing, wrecking and razing, millwright, plant reconfigurations, heavy rigging, salvage, environmental services, remediation, decontamination, abatement, and investment and asset recovery.

R. Baker & Son - All Industrial Services
190 Boundary Road
Marlboro, NJ 07746
732-222-3553
http://rbaker.com/demolition-contractors-new-jersey.php

Contact
Art Sferlazzo
Demolition & Rigging Manager
***@rbaker.com
End
Source:R. Baker & Son
Email:***@rbaker.com Email Verified
Tags:Demolition, Environmental, Rigging
Industry:Industrial
Location:Marlboro - New Jersey - United States
Subject:Reports
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
R. Baker & Son All Industrial Services News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 26, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share