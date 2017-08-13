News By Tag
Coming to a Demolition Site Near You: ZeroG Tool Arm
The Ekso ZeroG tool arm was specially developed for the construction field to help alleviate worker fatigue by employing adjustable springs to offset the weight of heavy tools such as chipping hammers, demolition hammers, rivet busters, impact wrenches, grinders, and rotary hammers (tools that are used on R. Baker & Son demolition projects on a daily basis). The ZeroG is designed to connect to scaffolding, aerial lifts, and other existing work platforms. A universal strap attachment can accommodate tools of various shapes, sizes, and weights in a variety of applications. By bearing the weight of the tools, the ZeroG relieves worker stress and strain, reduces fatigue and injury, and increases productivity and efficiency.
Pricing of exoskeleton technology, once prohibitively high, has been dropping over the past several years, so the devices are increasingly being seen in use on construction and demolition sites. Ekso ZeroG tool arms are now available for rental in the New York/New Jersey area from United Rentals. R. Baker & Son hasn't yet tested the Ekso ZeroG on one of our demolition projects, but we expect to try it out in the very near future.
*photo courtesy of Ekso Bionics
