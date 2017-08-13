 
News By Tag
* #demolitionCompany
* #riggingServices
* Nyc
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Industrial
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Marlboro
  New Jersey
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
19181716151413

Coming to a Demolition Site Near You: ZeroG Tool Arm

 
 
ZeroG Tool Arm
ZeroG Tool Arm
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
#demolitionCompany
#riggingServices
Nyc

Industry:
Industrial

Location:
Marlboro - New Jersey - US

Subject:
Reports

MARLBORO, N.J. - Aug. 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Ekso Bionics is among several pioneering firms that have developed ergonomic tool arms and bionic exoskeleton devices that can be used to maneuver heavy tools as if weightless in a variety of industries.

The Ekso ZeroG tool arm was specially developed for the construction field to help alleviate worker fatigue by employing adjustable springs to offset the weight of heavy tools such as chipping hammers, demolition hammers, rivet busters, impact wrenches, grinders, and rotary hammers (tools that are used on R. Baker & Son demolition projects on a daily basis). The ZeroG is designed to connect to scaffolding, aerial lifts, and other existing work platforms. A universal strap attachment can accommodate tools of various shapes, sizes, and weights in a variety of applications.  By bearing the weight of the tools, the ZeroG relieves worker stress and strain, reduces fatigue and injury, and increases productivity and efficiency.

Pricing of exoskeleton technology, once prohibitively high, has been dropping over the past several years, so the devices are increasingly being seen in use on construction and demolition sites. Ekso ZeroG tool arms are now available for rental in the New York/New Jersey area from United Rentals. R. Baker & Son hasn't yet tested the Ekso ZeroG on one of our demolition projects, but we expect to try it out in the very near future.

About R. Baker & Son All Industrial Services

R. Baker & Son All Industrial Services, a  Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Business (SDVOB)  in business since 1935, is a premier specialized contractor operating in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico, with over one hundred employees and an exemplary safety record (we have been directly involved in four sites that received VPP OSHA Safety Awards). R. Baker & Son is financially strong, with bonding capabilities over $10 million. Capabilities include industrial and commercial demolition, rigging, machinery- and plant-moving, dismantling, decommissioning, plant and equipment relocation, interior demolition, selective demolition, warehousing, wrecking and razing, millwright, plant reconfigurations, heavy rigging, salvage, environmental services, remediation, decontamination, abatement, and investment and asset recovery.

R. Baker & Son - All Industrial Services
190 Boundary Road
Marlboro, NJ 07746
732-222-3553
http://rbaker.com/demolition-contractors-new-jersey.php

*photo courtesy of Ekso Bionics

Contact
Art Sferlazzo
Demolition and Rigging Contractor
***@rbaker.com
End
Source:R. Baker & Son
Email:***@rbaker.com Email Verified
Tags:#demolitionCompany, #riggingServices, Nyc
Industry:Industrial
Location:Marlboro - New Jersey - United States
Subject:Reports
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
R. Baker & Son All Industrial Services PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 19, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share