Coming to a Demolition Site Near You: ZeroG Tool Arm

Art Sferlazzo

Demolition and Rigging Contractor

Art Sferlazzo
Demolition and Rigging Contractor

-- Ekso Bionics is among several pioneering firms that have developed ergonomic tool arms and bionic exoskeleton devices that can be used to maneuver heavy tools as if weightless in a variety of industries.The Ekso ZeroG tool arm was specially developed for the construction field to help alleviate worker fatigue by employing adjustable springs to offset the weight of heavy tools such as chipping hammers, demolition hammers, rivet busters, impact wrenches, grinders, and rotary hammers (tools that are used on R. Baker & Son demolition projects on a daily basis). The ZeroG is designed to connect to scaffolding, aerial lifts, and other existing work platforms. A universal strap attachment can accommodate tools of various shapes, sizes, and weights in a variety of applications. By bearing the weight of the tools, the ZeroG relieves worker stress and strain, reduces fatigue and injury, and increases productivity and efficiency.Pricing of exoskeleton technology, once prohibitively high, has been dropping over the past several years, so the devices are increasingly being seen in use on construction and demolition sites. Ekso ZeroG tool arms are now available for rental in the New York/New Jersey area from United Rentals. R. Baker & Son hasn't yet tested the Ekso ZeroG on one of our demolition projects, but we expect to try it out in the very near future.About R. Baker & Son All Industrial ServicesR. Baker & Son All Industrial Services, a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Business (SDVOB), is a premier specialized contractor operating in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico, with over one hundred employees and an exemplary safety record (we have been directly involved in four sites that received VPP OSHA Safety Awards). R. Baker & Son is financially strong, with bonding capabilities over $10 million. Capabilities include industrial and commercial demolition, rigging, machinery- and plant-moving, dismantling, decommissioning, plant and equipment relocation, interior demolition, selective demolition, warehousing, wrecking and razing, millwright, plant reconfigurations, heavy rigging, salvage, environmental services, remediation, decontamination, abatement, and investment and asset recovery.R. Baker & Son - All Industrial Services190 Boundary RoadMarlboro, NJ 07746732-222-3553*photo courtesy of Ekso Bionics